For Jason Silvers, the seeds were planted in a dream about a year ago.
He dreamed he was creating massive clay pots with antennas coming out of them.
Considering that he wasn’t a potter, he questioned the meaning of the dream.
Shortly thereafter, he began helping a friend, Karen Kennedy, with her 360 Blessings project to help the unsheltered, providing them with warm clothing, tents, tarps and sleeping bags, hand warmers, toiletries, snacks, and other needs. While people were generous in donating to the project, Silvers and Kennedy were spending a considerable amount of their own money to cover the needs.
That’s when Silvers interpreted the meaning of his dream. If he could learn to make pottery, he could sell it to raise money for 360 Blessings.
He poured himself into watching You Tube videos about everything related to the clay medium. Eventually, he had the confidence to start throwing pots and to build a kiln in his back yard. A potter friend, Jeannie Simmons-Stogsdill, shared some of her pottery knowledge and gave him her old potter’s wheel, a foot-driven one.
“There was a lot of trial and error, and I almost gave up,” Silvers says. “But I’m not a quitter.”
He’s been creating pots for about three months now, having raised about $600 for 360 Blessings. He sells them for whatever amount a buyer wishes to give.
Because he’s had issues with slowly and evenly cooling the temperatures in his kiln, leading to occasional breakage of pots, he’s begun using air-dried clay that doesn’t require firing. He then paints and seals them. He notes that because they aren’t fired, they are only for decorative purposes and can’t be used functionally, such as for baking or holding liquids.
If you’re interested in buying one of his pots, photographs of them are available on the 360 Blessings Facebook page, where arrangements can be made for the purchase.
It was the COVID-19 pandemic that was the genesis of 360 Blessings. When the pandemic started bearing down on this area, Kennedy began creating cloth face masks and selling them to friends.
As the virus caused unemployment rates to swell, increasing the number of unsheltered people, Kennedy decided she needed to do more than create masks.
“I could look away no longer, and as negative as the world has become with politics and the pandemic, I promised to be something positive and helpful,” she says.
For the past year, when Kennedy hasn’t been at her job at Tateho Ozark Ceramics in Webb City, she has been scouring the town to find unsheltered people in need — in wooded areas, under bridges, near homeless shelters — giving them what she calls “blessing bags” that include the basic needs for staying warm on the streets.
“I always meet new people with both inspiring stories to heartbreaking stories of how they end up where they are,” she says. “COVID is the newest reason, though some have mental health issues, all sorts of stories, but they all have trouble getting to any resources that can help. Many shelters have rules to get in and, due to COVID, shelters are limited in what they can do.”
On a community trash clean up and meal-serving day last December, Kennedy connected with Food Not Bombs, another organization providing similar services. Now, they work cooperatively, alternating Saturdays in serving warm meals, distributing clothing and other necessities at Ewert Park. Initially, 360 Blessings helped about 50 people on those days, but that number has increased with each serving event, Kennedy says.
During the gruelingly cold weather two weeks ago, 360 Blessings and Food Not Bombs worked to find unsheltered people, providing them with warm clothing and taking them to warming centers, where they could be fed and sleep warmly. Various churches and the Minnie Hackney Community Center opened their doors to the unsheltered, leaning on 360 Blessings, Food Not Bombs, Joplin for Justice and other groups to help round up food and other needs.
The call for help that went out over social media at that time led to such a large amount of contributions of clothing and other goods that they are now being stored at three different locations, including Silvers’ garage and a building at Kennedy’s farm, east of town. Cash contributions have also been coming in through PayPal and Cash App links on the 360 Blessings Facebook Page.
“Many people are now aware of how bad it is, and there is a whole community and several groups on Facebook working together to find a solution,” says Kennedy. “It’s really nice to see that people really do care, they just were not aware or didn’t see it.”
During those days of frigid temperatures, Silvers was balancing his work as general manager of Bridgewater Roofing while helping the unsheltered. After finishing that work late at night, he would go to his potter’s wheel to create more pieces to sell for 360 Blessings.
“I’m putting my faith into action with 360,” he says. “It’s irresponsible for me to turn away from those in need.”
If you’re interested in contributing food, clothing or other goods or making a cash contribution, arrangements can be made through the 360 Blessings Facebook page.
