Do you have a backyard oasis? If not, it is the perfect time to make one.
We have all probably spent more time at home lately, and that includes our outdoor space. If you have a plain, boring backyard with grass and maybe a deck, it is time for a makeover. Turn your outdoors into an outside living space. We have a list of ideas that vary in cost from a little to a lot.
Let us start with some simple ideas: fire pits, water features or walkways make great additions in the summer months. The time and money you put into these ideas can vary depending on how far you take it. You can create a fire pit easily, but why not incorporate an outdoor seating space around it? Put down some gravel or river rock and create a cool place to relax, kick back and make s’mores in the evenings.
A water feature can range from a simple fountain made of recycled items to a giant wall-sized fountain that easily drowns out road noise. You can also add a stone or paved walkway through your yard to a pergola-covered second patio. Along your pathway, you could incorporate a bench to give yourself somewhere to sit and have a quiet moment.
More simple ideas: hang a hammock, add some landscaping and include bright flowers, or put out lawn games in your yard. You could also paint a mural on your fence to add a little something extra or hang twinkling lights. Add some evening entertainment and an outdoor movie theater or portable bar to enhance the experience. You can also add a trellis or grow a vertical garden; herbs can easily grow in planters mounted to a fence. The scent will be beautiful, and the plantings will create a feature wall.
You can go all out and add on an enclosed sunroom that can be enjoyed year-round. This will cost you, but it can also become a space that your entire family enjoys no matter the weather. You can also add an outdoor kitchen and dining area. Covering this space will make it easier to use and provide shade for evening meals.
Do you need a kid-friendly space? The trendy item I keep seeing for ponds or a small swimming pool is a stock tank. It is enough room for kids or fish to swim but can also be decorated to fit into the landscape of a backyard.
Another option is to xeriscape. This requires little to no irrigation and can really be a statement piece. This type of yard is seen in the Southwest but can easily be incorporated into your space here in the Midwest. If you are allergic to grass or really do not care for yard work, this is a great option for you.
As always, take your time and do your research before starting any big project. You want to increase the value of your property or add space that will actually be used. If you find yourself overwhelmed with a large project, it might be time to call a professional. We can help with that. Call us or visit our website, hbabuilders.com.
VALERIE SEARCY is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
