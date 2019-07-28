Is carpet still a thing?
If you watch home improvement shows, you see hardwood floors being put in everywhere.
However — yes, people still put carpet in their homes. Again, you get what you pay for, so do your research. (I feel as if I write this in every article).
I talked with Johnson Floor and Home Carpet One about what they are seeing with carpet in our area.
Not all carpet is created equal, and there are many options — more than just color.
We’ll start with a few yarn options. Olefin is used in commercial spaces more than residential. It is stain-resistant to water-based products but will eat up oil-based products. Next, we have polyester, which can be good if it is constructed properly but can crush and mat. Next is nylon, which will spring back from foot traffic. Most nylon carpets will have a texture retention warranty — something you need to look for. A more expensive yarn option is wool. This type of carpet is highly resistant to stain and fire. It can create beautiful patterns but comes with a hefty price tag.
Triexta is the final yarn option we’ll talk about. It is more of a blend and is a great product. This can be cleaned with water and does not need Scotchgard applied to the top, because it is already in the yarn. The carpet is very soft but does require a specific vacuum type.
While you need a quality carpet, you also want a good pad to go under it. Johnson Floor and Home recommends at least a 6-pound density, no more than a half inch thick for most carpets. They also have an 8-pound pad with a spill guard top. This protects the pad and helps eliminate stains from reappearing in your carpet.
One rule of thumb for maintaining your carpet is to vacuum your carpet as many times per week as there are beings in your home. For example, if you have two adults, two kids, and one dog, you should vacuum five times a week. However, you want to make sure you are using the proper vacuum on your carpet as well. Ask the vendor what they recommend for the carpet you purchase. You don’t want to damage the yarn or thread twist.
Many people have an aversion to carpet because of allergies. Carpet will hold on to something until you remove it. So if you get pet dander on the carpet, make sure you are vacuuming it often.
If you take nothing else from this article, remember this — the thicker the carpet does not mean the better the carpet. Look at the high twist and the backing of the carpet. You want to look beneath or inside the product to see the quality.
As always, talk with one of our members to make sure you are getting a high-quality product for your home that will add value along with looking beautiful.
Valerie Searcy is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
