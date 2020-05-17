Because it is spring in the Four-State Area, I thought it would be a good time to go over what to do when a disaster strikes.
First, let’s agree that “disaster” can be anything from an act of Mother Nature to a pipe busting on a water heater. Regardless of what happens, these are some key points to remember.
1. Stay calm. This is easier said than done when you are watching smoke pour out of your roof or water flood your home. However, someone needs to keep their head about them and lead the next steps. Also, don’t make rash decisions under pressure.
2. Contact your insurance agent BEFORE you remove anything or hire a contractor. Most insurance companies have a claims center that can be reached 24/7. It is best to file the claim and get that process started as soon as possible. You can also ask important questions such as, “Can we remove anything from the premises?” If you are approached by a company right after the incident, you will want to check references and weigh your options before signing a contract. Check for local companies and be very careful about paying any upfront deposits.
3. Secure your property and recover and remove your valuables. Sadly, looting does happen after tragedies. Your insurance might tell you that you can remove anything that would cause further damage if stolen but to not disturb the debris. When the Home Builders Association had fire at our office, we wanted to get items such as checks and personnel information out, but we had to be careful to not disturb anything before the adjuster investigated. It is also a good idea to rent a storage unit nearby so that items can be secured off-site.
4. Prevent further damage. Make sure to board up doors, cover roofs and do anything else that might need done to secure your home or office. You want to protect the structure from the elements.
5. Make informed decisions related to repair contracts and costs. Be cautious when you are vulnerable and upset. Don’t let anyone try to force you into making a decision in this state. Take time to do your research and get quotes on any work that may need done. Talk to references and let your head lead your decisions. When dealing with insurance, it is important to remember that you may not get the full amount or enough money to completely replace your home or lost items.
6. Begin the repairs. Once the initial dust has settled, get ready for the fun part — seeing repairs in action. Depending on the level of damage, this step might take some time. Be patient, and make sure that you are doing everything you can to keep the process moving.
7. Take it one step at a time. Every day that passes gets you one step closer to getting back to normal — or the new normal.
You’ll definitely learn a lot. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. As always, give us a call for a referral and do your research. 417-623-5205 or hbabuilders.com.
VALERIE SEARCY is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
