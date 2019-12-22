I’ve seen a lot of articles about an end coming to open concept floor plans. However, this is still a popular design choice, and I think it’s a 50/50 split. Like everything in life, there are pros and cons to both an open floor plan and a closed floor plan.
Let’s talk functionality first. The open concept living gives you sight lines, better natural light and better accessibility to spaces. However, it can appear messier, share aromas and allow noise to travel. As the mother of a young child, I both like and dislike the open concept floor plan. I love being able to see my daughter and to prepare dinner with her playing in front of me. But I would also love a separate space for her to drag all of her toys into. Plus on the nights that the dishes don’t get washed, there is a pile of pots and pans visible to anyone who walks into the house. This allows for any clutter to be seen and for any smell to affect the entire living/dining/cooking area. It allows noise to travel so everyone gets to watch that kid’s movie or hear the football game.
On the design side, the open concept gives a more contemporary aesthetic, can initially feel large and gives your design flow. On the flip side, one big space can easily feel cramped with stuff such as furniture or decor, there is less wall space for decor and it can feel less cozy. One article I read mentioned a husband and wife having to get their second choice on both a dining table and couch because the pieces didn’t work together in their one space. While this is true, a lot of stores are making pieces that will work together without completely matching. You also must be careful not to overfill the large open space, because it can easily feel cramped. I personally disagree with the statement that open concept can feel less cozy. I think it is all in your decor and furniture choices. Open or closed, what you fill the space with will make it cozy.
Having a closed floor plan will allow for more privacy, potentially lower energy costs, and more design options. However, there might be a potentially lower resale value. Obviously, closed off rooms will give you more options for private conversations or just peace and quiet. Closed spaces will also let you heat or cool more easily because large open spaces don’t necessarily hold heat well. The potential resale value depends on your market and location. Chances are that someone will also want a closed floor pan, but if you live in a contemporary neighborhood, it might be a harder sell.
If you are building a home, explore your options and weigh the costs of open versus closed floor plans and see what is popular in your neighborhood or city. And if you are renovating into an open floor plan, be aware of structural needs and costs for that change.
VALERIE SEARCY is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
