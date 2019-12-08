With Christmas right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to talk toilets. What a great gift idea!
Plus, you’ll have family over or visit a family member’s house and will most likely use the bathroom. We all go, so why not go in style?
In all seriousness, there are actually a lot of choices in your toilet and toilet seat. Some you may have heard about and other options might be new to you. I talked with our friends at The Galleria at Joplin Supply and Distinctive Home Products about trends and options.
When it comes to the toilet itself, Distinctive Home Products is seeing two trends — wall-hung toilets and one-piece toilets. A huge pro of the wall-hung toilet is that it lets you mop and clean directly under it. However, all your plumbing is behind the wall, and that makes me nervous about leaks. The one-piece toilet eliminates the yucky part to clean between the bowl and tank. You’ll pay a little more for it though. These options offer a sleek and simple design for your home.
There is also a new standard with “comfort height elongated” toilets. These toilets are slightly higher than the traditional standard toilet — about 2 inches. This allows an easier up and down movement, but for the shorter crowd it can be less comfortable. The elongated toilet offers a bigger seat, but also takes up more space — about 2 more inches. This is a great toilet option that meets Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The traditional standard toilet might fit better in a tight or small powder room, though.
Let’s talk fun toilet seat features! Do you want a toilet seat with Bluetooth speakers that can remember you and your partner’s LED lighting and heat preferences?
If so, you are in luck. You can also add an odor eliminator to the seat, integrated bidet or no-touch flush. The night-light feature would be very helpful for the middle-of-the-night emergencies. The integrated bidet is somewhat of a niche market but very handy to have, especially if it includes the warm air dryer. Our friends at The Galleria warn about the no-touch flush though. There are many more options for that, from sensors that automatically flush to an indicator that you waive your hand over. These may or may not work, so it’s good to know where the manual flush option is located. Most of these interesting add-ons will require electricity, so plan for a place to plug in.
Another simpler feature that’s nice to have is the soft-close toilet seat — a lifesaver if you have small children. This will end the slamming or dropping of the toilet seat and is probably the easiest option to find at almost any store.
These features can run a couple of hundred dollars up to $8,000 (or more) for a toilet. It seems like something silly to talk about, but we all spend time on the toilet, and we want to make sure it is a quality product that will last. Plus, there is a market for all the extra perks.
Valerie Searcy is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.