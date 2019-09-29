Fall weather is hopefully right around the corner. The season makes us think of pumpkin spice, flannel shirts and cozy fires. If you don’t have an awesome fireplace to curl up in front of, fear not, our friends at The Fireplace Shoppe can help you.
I visited with our member company about the different types of fireplaces and what they are seeing in our community. You have three main options for a fireplace — gas, pellet or wood. As far as seeing more of one over the others, there isn’t a clear standout. They are seeing fewer pellet models, but there is a mix of wood and gas out there.
You have an abundance of options for the front or facade of your fireplace. In The Fireplace Shoppe, there is a concrete tile front that looks like old barnwood. So cool! As with everything else in home trends, the rustic farmhouse look has become popular. This is available in a wood or gas fireplace. Or you could go for a more contemporary look with a linear gas fireplace. You can control a gas fireplace with a remote, change out the logs, the height of the flame, and more. Options go on and on!
To help you make your selection, here are some questions to ask yourself about your fireplace:
• What type do you want?
• If gas, do you want heat to come off of it or do you just have it for the aesthetic?
• If this is a focal point of your home, what is your style for the front?
• If you are adding a gas fireplace, do you have gas in your home? If not, can you access it?
• If you have an older home, do you need to replace your fireplace with a more efficient option?
There are many more questions salespeople will ask you to make sure you are getting the perfect fireplace for your new build, retrofit or addition. They will also let you know the proper maintenance for your fireplace. As summer ends, it is a great time to get your fireplace serviced, as it is most often the slower time for companies. This also helps you be ready for cool autumn nights, whenever they may pop up.
Speaking of cool autumn nights, why not add that statement fire feature to an outdoor kitchen or by your pool? Or turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis with the addition of an amazing outdoor kitchen? There are so many options for outdoor living spaces, it’s just important to know your budget.
One final piece of advice: Before you purchase a home with a fireplace, get it inspected. You need to know what condition the fireplace is in, and a professional can help. You don’t want to purchase a home and then find out you’ll need to spend money on an unexpected project.
As always, do some research, and then visit our friends at The Fireplace Shoppe or The Fireplace & More Store. They can help make all your cool nights cozy and relaxing with a beautiful fireplace.
Valerie Searcy is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.