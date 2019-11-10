You don’t have to be selling your home to boost your curb appeal. After all, the outside of your home is the first impression for guests and should also feel welcoming to you.
To get started, walk around the outside of your home as if you were a potential buyer. Use a critical eye and make a list of all small repairs or improvements needed. We tend to gloss over the ripped screen, broken shutter or crack in the sidewalk if we see it every day. Take time to really look at your home with fresh eyes.
One of the best ways to improve the curb appeal is to clean. Power wash the outside of your house, deck, patio, oil-stained driveway and the walkway. While you’re at it, clean the gutters — inside and out. Clear cobwebs and bugs from any outdoor lights. Pull weeds from plant beds, rake any leaves, and pick up any errant trash blowing around.
A simple next step is to decorate the front door. Add a fun welcome mat, hang a wreath (they’re not just for Christmas) and take it up a notch with a fun decorative door handle. You can also add new house numbers in a font that aligns with the architecture or feel of your home. These simple changes will make a huge impact and will also help you feel as if you’ve accomplished something before you start on the bigger projects.
If you really want to take your front door up a level, why not paint it a fun color? You’ll want a color that pops but that still fits the feel and aesthetic of your home. If you don’t have shutters, add some! They don’t need to match your new front door color either. Wooden shutters or a different hue of the door color can bring it all together.
Don’t forget the mailbox in your curb appeal makeover. You can swap out an old mailbox with a modern one that also fits your home. If you have a freestanding mailbox, you can add plants or shrubs to give it an understated but noticeable difference.
A few more ideas that require a little more work:
• Stain or paint your garage door.
• Tile your doorstep to stand out from the path.
• Add outdoor art such as a birdbath or fountain, or add accent trim.
• Go really big and add a stone or brick veneer to the front of your home. Mixing too many textures can backfire, so again, keep with the architecture and aesthetic of your home.
One final suggestion is to bring the indoors outdoors by purchasing outdoor furniture. There is no need to go overboard and fill the whole front porch. Try adding a few well-placed pieces that will give a homier feel to the entrance. If room allows, add a porch swing to get a really cozy welcome.
All of these changes will give your home more detail, boost its value and give you great results. Take the time to make the outside of your home just as awesome as the inside.
Valerie Searcy is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
