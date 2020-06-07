CARTHAGE, Mo. — Few entertainment venues can boast of a 106-foot tall, 126-year-old castle looming over their rooftop.
Yet it’s the proximity of the Jasper County Courthouse — one of the most often photographed buildings in Missouri, with its turrets, towers and arches — that makes the Gaderian an unusual setting for weddings, private birthday parties and receptions.
The business has been open since October, but the Gaderian’s main selling point, a rooftop venue covering 3,000 square feet, was recently completed by Brandon Calliote and his father-in-law, Lynn Andrews, and is now open for public booking — just in time for the summer. Work began on the rooftop in December. It features a dance floor, wrought-iron fencing and an unparalleled view of the courthouse just across the street.
“I never get tired of that view,” said Calliote, gesturing toward the Jasper County Courthouse. “Absolutely gorgeous. Once we get the flowers all decked out, this place will look awesome.”
"We just want to take advantage of the view; I know people are looking for a taste of something new, and I know we can pull in a lot of people from out of town," he continued. “We have one of the largest rooftop (venues) in the state — especially with that backdrop of that castle. At night, when the lights hit it and it creates this nice little white ambiance glow – oh, man."
The Gaderian, which is operated by Calliote and his mother-in-law, Becky Andrews, is named for a word in Old English that means “to bring together.” His wife, Cassandra, operates Lillian James & Co. Salon.
“A European loft style is what we’re gunning for, especially with the emphasis on the loft style, because that’s where everything is going. What we’re looking at is weddings or graduation parties," said Calliote, a U.S. Army veteran.
The venue occupies the second floor of the building at 141 Third St., which also happens to house the Fair Acres Family Y’s square fitness center and McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation offices. The second floor covers 4,000 square feet and is divided into the Great Room and the Fire Room. The Great Room, which can hold 200 guests, offers a number of large windows facing the courthouse and several pieces created by the late Carthage artist Larry Glaze. There's also a 900-pound steel barn door that was manufactured in New Orleans.
“This has just been an absolute dream come true,” Calliote said.
To make reservations or get a quote on prices, call 417-850-6117 or visit thegaderian.com.
