ROGERS, Ark. — Several performers from past decades will parade the stage later this month at the closest outdoor concert venue to Joplin.
• Santana will strut his Stratocaster at the Arkansas Music Pavilion amphitheater at 7 p.m. Monday during a stop on his Miraculous Supernatural Tour.
Listed at No. 15 in “Rolling Stone” magazine’s 100 greatest guitarists of all time, Santana has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s.
“No one’s better than me. I’m not better than anyone. Whether it’s Eric Clapton or BB King, we look straight at each other, and that keeps it real,” Santana once said about his guitar playing prowess.
The rocker recently celebrated three milestones: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Supernatural,” the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of “Abraxas.” His most recent album was last year’s “Blessings and Miracles.”
Tickets are on sale and range in price from $45 to $165.
• James Taylor will be live on stage this Friday, playing some of his favorite songs: “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico” and “Sweet Baby James,” among others.
According to an AMP release, Taylor’s music “embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms.”
Tickets are on sale and range in price from $55 to $295.
• Train will perform at the AMP at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. The Grammy Award-winning five-member band will play most of its 14 hit songs, including “Meet Virginia” and “Hey Soul Sister.” In all, Train has sold 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.
“2022 is the Year of the Tiger; it has begun in a strong, beautiful and encouraging way, and it’s only the beginning — we can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing,” said Train lead singer Pat Monahan.
Joining Train on stage will be a few of their friends, including four-time Grammy Award-nominated Jewel, who has experienced a “spiritual rewilding.”
“It can be such a fight to cut through learned structure, older versions of yourself, ideas about what a hit song should or shouldn’t be,” she said. “The trick is to suspend all of that and create something you love, something that excites you. It took a lot of writing and digging and self-reflection, but I was finally able to do that with this album.”
Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis will also play sets that night.
Tickets are on sale and range in price from $20 to $178.50.
Details: Get tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or going in person to the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP box office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.