KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Veterans of Foreign Wars announced that William Bruce Redden, commander of Post 534 in Joplin, achieved All-American status as a post commander.
To achieve this honor, Redden met strict requirements concerning leadership, accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of the VFW's core programs.
Redden is one of 270 VFW post commanders worldwide who has earned the All-American commander title.
Redden's hard work played a huge part in helping the organization successfully remain focused on its continued services to veterans, said Rick Butler, VFW membership director.
"Commanders like Bruce Redden are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it's their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor," he said.
The VFW is the largest and oldest major war veterans organization in the United States, founded in 1899.
