Volunteer at Joplin Humane Society

To get people’s attention about a need in our area, I want to scream, “Four-alarm fire!” at the top of my lungs.
Wait, I think I’d rather run up and down Main Street smashing together two brass cymbals.
No, I actually want to blast a citywide siren.
Scratch that. Maybe I can ride alongside a Metro Emergency Transport System ambulance as it thunders through downtown Joplin.
Now that I think about it, I might even dress up in a costume, hold one of those spinning pointy signs and dance about to help steer motorists toward the Joplin Humane Society on North Main Street.
Why would I do this?
To galvanize people of all ages in the Joplin metropolitan area to volunteer a small portion of their free time to help ease the anxiety of the dogs and cats, pups and kittens, that call the shelter their home.
The volunteer program “is actually one of the best that I’ve ever seen,” said Lex Evelhaoch, who took over as the shelter’s volunteer coordinator in August. “Most shelters (throughout the nation) require an x-amount of volunteer hours,” almost like a contract. “We do not, which is really nice.
“So for people who are busy with their own lives but are still able to help, this is a great opportunity for them,” she said.
I personally know some of the volunteers who help out each week at the shelter — one of them, Kelly Johnson, made the cover of JMAG, the magazine I edit, last year because of her diligence in finding unwanted animals new homes. Susan Zerkel is another. But I had no idea that, on average, JHS depends on roughly 250 active volunteers each year. They volunteer an average of about 550 hours each month, Evelhaoch told me.
The fact is, she continued, the shelter simply couldn’t function the way it does without the often faceless and nameless volunteers who do a dizzying array of work behind the scenes. Simply put, “the health — the mental and emotional health — of the animals would not be as good,” she said.
“Our kennel techs are extremely busy back there, caring for the animals as far as food, water and cleaning … is concerned. They don’t have the time to pull out every dog to walk and do that for a good 20 or 30 minutes,” Evelhaoch said. “So when one of our volunteers can come in and do that, it really helps (dogs and cats) avoid kennel depression or going kennel crazy.”
That is why so many volunteers spend time with the cats inside the building or help to walk, run or play with the dogs outside.
“I’m sure a lot of people have experienced going a little crazy during this quarantine,” she said. “That’s what our dogs have to live with on a daily basis year-round.”
Want to volunteer? Here’s how it works. Simply go online to www.joplinhumane.org and filled out a volunteer application. Next, you’ll receive a phone call from Evelhaoch, who will walk you through the process, answering any questions, adding details to the volunteer program, and cherry-picking what you would like to do most, whether it’s walking a dog outside, playing with a cat, reading a book to a senior dog or cleaning up messes — or all of the above.
Remember JHS volunteers must be 16 years of age or older to volunteer by themselves. Junior volunteers, those ages 10 to 15, may volunteer with a parent or guardian accompanying them, among additional requirements.
Next comes an orientation, which explains what goes on inside the shelter in more detail, as well as common rules, such as washing hands before and between handling an animal and before leaving the shelter, or wearing long pants and closed-toed shoes when working with the animals.
“After the orientation, we’ll have them come back the next time they volunteer for a little (one-on-one) training session,” she said, where minute details — such as how to properly lead a dog from its kennel, or how to interact with a cat in a safe way — are explained.
For 2021, there will be new volunteer-based programs introduced, including — among others — a play yard rotation team to help keep shelter dogs active out back, where runs and a running/walking trail exist. A “scared kitty committee” is another new program, Evelhaoch said.
All of the volunteer effort, “really focuses on the mental and emotional health of the animals here. Because that is our No. 1 priority.”
An orientation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Joplin resident Jimmy Power volunteers about 20 hours a week at the shelter, primarily focused on the true loves of his life — cats and kittens.
“It refreshes my soul and makes my heart sing to give my love to these animals and receive that love back a hundred-fold,” he said. “It really restores my faith in humanity to watch the workers and volunteers put their hearts and souls into helping animals have a better life. Not one single person that works there is there for the money. They are truly there to help animals. And that just makes me smile.”
