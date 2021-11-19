The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties has several volunteer opportunities this holiday season.
“Volunteers this time of year are a big help,” Lt. Marty Norris said. “It’s a great chance to come in and give back to your community. It’s overwhelming to do by yourself or with the small office staff we have. Our volunteers are very helpful to come in and get things done.”
One of the biggest holiday events done by the Salvation Army is its toy drive. Toys are collected through the organization’s Angel Tree program and provided to families in both Jasper and Newton counties. Volunteers are needed to help sort toy donations throughout the next month and distribute them on Dec. 22.
Another volunteer opportunity is for serving hot meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas at the Joplin Salvation Army kitchen. Around 400 meals are served per holiday, with all meals being served in a to-go fashion this year. Volunteers will gather at 10:30 a.m. and serve meals until 1 p.m. each holiday.
People interested in volunteering for either the toy drive or meal distribution are asked to call Nathan Hicks at 417-624-4528 to schedule a shift.
One of the most visible Salvation Army campaigns also needs volunteers this holiday season: the red kettle drive, which needs people to serve as bell ringers.
“It’s our largest fundraiser of the year,” Norris said. “It’s where we get the biggest draw of our income so we can run our operations. Even though we have smaller programs throughout the year where we get donations, this is the big one.”
Eighty-two cents of every dollar raised in the kettles goes back to the community, Norris said. The money helps with the Salvation Army’s feeding program, funds social services programs and will support youth programs that Norris hopes to start back up. Donations can be earmarked for specific programs as well.
“An unmanned kettle makes no money,” Norris said. “Volunteers are a very big part of the program.”
People interested in volunteering as a bell ringer can sign up at registertoring.com. At that website, they can create a profile and pick sites and times they are available to ring. The kettle drive starts Saturday at limited locations and then widely the day after Thanksgiving until Dec. 24. Sanitation stations are provided at each kettle for safety.
Salvation Army mission
Norris expects an increase in requests for help this holiday season. COVID-19 hit the area hard, and supplemental unemployment benefits recently ended. Norris said the Salvation Army supplements assistance to those in need as well as gives them the education and tools to break the cycle of poverty.
It all fits into Salvation Army founder William Booth’s mission, dating back to 1865, Norris said. Booth focused on ministering to the homeless and those struggling with addiction when many churches didn’t accept these people. He wanted to give them a church home, plus provide them with the social services the Salvation Army is still known for today.
Norris said this remains the mission of today’s Salvation Army.
“It’s important to let people know what God can do for them,” Norris said. “By giving themselves over to the Lord, it shows how they can break a lot of these poverty cycles. We hope to help them put their trust in him. We hope to pass this on to people who need to hear it.”
Norris said nobody is turned away from Salvation Army services.
“If they don’t have a big fancy Bible or fancy clothes, it doesn’t matter to us,” Norris said. “We try to welcome everybody in as family. We’re here for anybody; we don’t care who they are or where they come from. We’re a smaller congregation, so we’re more personable. We give them the word of God; we give them a time of worship and song.”
Sunday church services have recently moved to the Joplin Salvation Army location, with Sunday school starting at 9:45 a.m. and church starting at 11 a.m.
