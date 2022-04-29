FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coming off a sold-out run of “Hamilton,” the theatrical landmark that transformed theater and history concerning American founding father Alexander Hamilton, the Walton Arts Center remains a significant cultural center not only for Northwest Arkansas, but Southwest Missouri as well.
The Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” is an example of the prime-time stage productions taking place inside the performing arts center in Fayetteville, little more than an hour’s drive south from Joplin.
Putting on a show is no light undertaking. It takes weeks of hard work between arriving at a location and the closing performance.
“When a company ‘opens’ a tour at a venue, they are essentially bringing all of the different parts of a performance together in one place in order to fully rehearse and prepare a show for its life on the road,” said Walton Arts Center’s Jennifer Wilson.
Here are four upcoming performances and events:
• The original “Fiddler on the Roof” production won 10 Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. Scheduled to run May 10-15 at Baum Walker Hall, this is a fresh and authentic vision to the beloved theatrical masterpiece, with updated staging and choreography that includes the memorable songs “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life.”
Tickets start at $77 or $97.
• “One singular sensation, every little step she takes.” Yes, the memorable song “One,” along with “What I Did for Love” and “I Hope I Get It,” will be heard when the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Chorus Line” debuts inside Baum Walker Hall from June 24-26. It’s the musical “for everyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line” and is a mainstay of musical theater.
Tickets start at $33.
• Comedian Brian Regan will appear for one night — Sunday, June 12 — inside Baum Walker Hall. He’s distinguished himself as one of the nation’s premier comics, a “perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.” To study up on his comedy, check out his special, “On the Rocks,” now streaming on Netflix.
Tickets start at $59.50.
• Forget that trip to Napa Valley. The Art of Wine will be back this summer — something you can certainly raise a glass to. Inside the Walton Arts Center, there will be hundreds of the world’s finest wines to taste, paired with food from local chefs. Plus, there will be plenty of entertainment. Art of Wine is Northwest Arkansas’ largest wine festival, and proceeds benefit its art education programs. Must be 21 or older to participate.
Details: www.walton artscenter.org.
