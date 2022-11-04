WEBB CITY, Mo. — Pleasant Hill Country Church will host its 67th annual Lord's Acre supper and auction from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The church is located at 26000 Locust Road.
The supper will include turkey, ham, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and a drink.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children; kids under 3 eat free. Carry-out dinners and handicapped parking are available.
The auction will start after dinner; there will be crafts, needlework and baked goods.
Details: 417-483-7688.
