WEBB CITY, Mo. — Pleasant Hill Country Church will host its 67th annual Lord's Acre supper and auction from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The church is located at 26000 Locust Road. 

The supper will include turkey, ham, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and a drink. 

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children; kids under 3 eat free. Carry-out dinners and handicapped parking are available. 

The auction will start after dinner; there will be crafts, needlework and baked goods. 

Details: 417-483-7688. 

