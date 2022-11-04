WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host their 73rd annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend.
The dinner begins at noon Saturday and Sunday and includes turkey, dressing and all the fixings for just $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Dine-in and carryout options will both be available.
The church is located at 909 N. Madison; hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Details: 417-673-2044.
