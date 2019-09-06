The Webb City Fire Department will be putting on a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 506 South Ellis St. in Webb City.
For $5, you can have your choice of a hamburger or cheeseburger, plus chips and a drink.
There will also be a raffle with items donated by local businesses. Chances are $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Webb City Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, along with Webb City Cares and the United Way.
