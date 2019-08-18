Webb City senior competes with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps

ORONOGO, Mo. — Anna Struble has no limits when it comes to her incredible passion for music, and she doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.
Struble, a 17-year-old senior at Webb City High School, has played percussion instruments such as the snare drum in her school’s band for seven years. This will be her third year playing with the high school’s jazz ensemble.
The young artist got involved with music when she was only 6, after her father, Phil, gave her a pair of drumsticks and a snare drum as a gift.
“I started out with that, and then he got me a drum set,” she said. “I started playing it a little bit for pep band and jazz. I played snare for my first couple years in high school, and I was on the drum line. Then, just within the past couple years, I took a four-mallet marimba solo to state (competition), and I decided that I really liked it.”
A marimba is a type of percussion instrument outfitted with a set of wooden bars lined up like piano keys. When the wooden bars are struck with yarn or rubber mallets, it produces deep, rich tones. A relative of the xylophone, the marimba has the widest range of any tone-plate percussion instrument.
“Xylophones either don’t have the resonators or they’re a lot shorter,” she said. “I took a solo my sophomore year, and I wasn’t very good, but somehow I made it to state with it.”
Struble’s state performance in 2017 landed her an audition with Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps, a competitive junior drum and bugle corps based in Mobile, Alabama. Participants in the corps range in age from 16 to 21.
“My friend, Rachel Dolence, was marching and said there was a mallet spot open and that I should audition,” she said. “I told her I wasn’t that good, but OK. Your mallet spots are instruments like marimbas and xylophones. Anything that’s a keyboard, essentially.”
Her first year with Southwind was a huge learning experience, and she had just started playing the marimba. However, she came out of the corps more knowledgeable and confident in herself.
“Most of my experience with this instrument, I learned at Southwind,” she said. “I went in not knowing proper technique, and they had to teach me everything. A lot of people don’t have the confidence to put themselves out there and audition. They usually don’t try out (for the corps) until they’re about college age.”
Percussion family
It’s no surprise Struble’s musical interests are limitless because her parents also are musically inclined. Phil and Stacey Struble perform together in a tribute band called Bill and Monica’s Excellent Adventure, playing covers of ‘90s music from bands such as Weezer, the Cranberries and No Doubt.
Stacey Struble has been singing for 35 years, and she said her daughter performs with their band on occasion. Bill and Monica’s Excellent Adventure has been together for nearly 10 years. Its guitarist, Matt Bennett, is the band director and music teacher in Carthage.
“We hoped she would be musical because we knew how to do that,” Stacey Struble said jokingly. “All of our friends are band directors, musicians or music educators in some capacity, so she would tag along. She just sat behind the kit whenever we were gathering our equipment.”
Several of Stacey Struble’s family members had marched in a drum corps, including her brother and cousin. When the opportunity came up for her daughter to join Southwind, she said the family already was familiar with it and literally “couldn’t get her out the door quick enough.”
“They had lost a front ensemble member, and they were asking around who could play,” she said. “They called Anna, and she was like, ‘Mom, Southwind just called and wanted to know if I could play front ensemble.’ And she wanted to go. I was nervous because it really is the most challenging thing physically and mentally that these kids have ever done.”
After a brief exchange of emails, Anna Struble’s bags were packed, and she was ready to travel the 11.5 hours to Alabama. Because it was so late into the season, she didn’t even have to audition.
“I had only gotten my music for it three days before,” she said. “They brought me out there, and I learned the entire show in two weeks.”
‘A fantastic job’
Over the summer, Southwind members find a place to stay while they practice. Then it’s off to tour the country, competing against other drum and bugle corps groups for the remainder of the summer. This year was the first chance she had to audition for Southwind, which accepted her back with opens arms.
“She did a fantastic job,” her mother said. “She worked really hard, and they noticed. This year, they called and said, ‘We don’t need her to send in an audition. Can you just get her here?’ About every six weeks or so, she and I would pack up and drive to Mobile, stay three days for camp and then drive home.”
Anna Struble described Southwind as an immersive experience where participants practice technique for the first three or four hours of every morning. They then go over show music and perform together with all corps members.
“The last half of July and up until a couple days ago in August, we tour,” she said. “Some corps go across the entire country. For Southwind this year, we stayed in the South and then went up North.”
As far as coming back to Southwind next year, she said she’s completely on board. She plans to major in music education at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University or the University of Central Arkansas.