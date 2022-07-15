Travis Levens, of Webb City, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Levens was initiated at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He was among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi this year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the U.S.
