WEBB CITY, Mo. — If you can’t watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster at your favorite movie theater, at least you can still get your hands on a big bucket of movie popcorn.
The concession stand staple is now filling family rooms and bedrooms with its tempting aroma, thanks to the owners of the Route 66 Movie Theater.
“We really developed the idea based on our desire for some movie popcorn at home,” said Scott Hutson, owner and operator of the downtown theater. “We figured if we were craving it, others were as well.”
And it’s not just popcorn. Icees, soft drinks, candy, hamburgers, hot dogs and pretzels can all be purchased from the theater, which is closed down temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everything that one would typically want from a concession stand — to consume at home while watching the “Tiger King” documentary, “1917” or the latest “Star Wars” movie — can be delivered via curbside service. The theater is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
“Right now people can just pull up and honk or call, and we can run it right out,” Hutson said.
A large popcorn is $6.75, and a large drink is $4.50.
“It is important for people to have a sense of normalcy,” Hutson said. “It has been very interesting to see the excitement of the kids and parents knowing they can have something just a little bit different while they’re stuck at home. This just gives a extra-special treat for the customers.”
The response, Hutson said, has been “fantastic.”
“People are thankful that we are open. They love the idea of being able to have some fun with their movie watching,” he said. “It has been humbling to listen to the amount of people come in and want to make sure that we are OK, that we are going to make it through this time. We have some great people who support local small business. We are blessed to be doing what we’re doing.”
Hutson said he hopes to open back up to the public as soon as safely possible. “But we don’t want to open up before the all-clear has been given. (And) it may look a little different during the summer because we’re not sure when the releases of movies are coming.
“But I am certain once this subsides all businesses will want to be up and going as soon as possible. The movie companies are no exception, and they have lots of movies sitting just ready to go.”
For orders, call the theater at 417-673-1155.
