Nine years ago this weekend, Canadian singer-songwriter Fred Eaglesmith and his full band, occupying two entire tour buses, performed the first live gig inside Joplin’s Coda Concert House.
“We made up flyers and invited all our friends, family and co-workers,” Coda owner Jeff Morrow said. “Our goal was 40 people; we got 37. and so the journey began.”
The idea behind Coda was simple: a nondescript house on an ordinary residential street housing a tiny stage, warmed by theater lights, inside Morrow’s living room. But on that stage are world-class musicians playing world-class music.
“When we started years ago, it was mainly friends and family that supported Coda,” Morrow said. “As time passed, word began to get out on what was going on in Joplin.”
Soon, “major artists came calling, wanting to play. Fans began driving in from hundreds of miles away. I remember the first time I got a call from a fan that wanted to fly in to see their favorite artist play in our living room — it was all a little surreal.”
Fast forward to a show earlier this year featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, which sold out in just a few minutes, “and the room was full of fans from at least 10 states,” Morrow said.
Morrow said the Coda venture has been a rewarding journey for him.
“Our musical tastes have evolved over the years,” he said. “There was a time we booked almost exclusively the blues artists that I’d grown up on. At this point, we book anything that moves us — from soul to country to gospel to jazz.”
The one constant that’s never changed despite the calendar years is that all proceeds go into the pockets of the artists performing on stage. Morrow said Coda is a labor of love not just for him but also for all the volunteers who help him out — many of whom have supported Coda from the start.
Morrow spends hours each week working on future Coda concerts, and the only aspect of the job he detests is turning artists down.
“We only present one or two shows a month, and we want it to be special when we announce our next concert, but that means we can’t book everyone, unfortunately,” he said.
The artists themselves — Sue Foley, Junior Brown, Dale Watson, Ruthie Foster, Joe Louis Walker and Zac Harmon, Paul Thorn, Tinsley Ellis and Billy Joe Shaver, among many others over the years — have come to appreciate that small stage, where they get to experience an attentive crowd up close, “the way live music is meant to be experienced,” Morrow said.
“The artists love that Coda is a listening room. Fans are respectful, pay attention, and hang on every note and story,” he said.
Anniversary concerts
Two bands will each perform consecutive concerts in celebration of Coda’s ninth birthday.
• The Wilder Blue will play at 7 p.m. Sunday. They play music that straddles musical genres — country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock.
• Hogslop String Band will play at 7 p.m. Monday. They are another genre mixer, blending old-time string band music with rock, folk, bluegrass and even some psychedelic.
“The Wilder Blue and Hogslop String Band are the perfect bands to celebrate Coda’s anniversary,” Morrow said. “They are both as talented as any bands you’ll see anywhere, on any stage. Beautiful harmonies, world-class musicianship ... you’ll truly be in awe that this could possibly be happening on a tiny stage in Joplin, Missouri — but that’s what Coda is all about.”
Seats are a minimum suggested donation of $25. Reserved sponsor seats are $30-$35.
For details, email info@ codaconcerthouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.