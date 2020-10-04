MIAMI, Okla. — Rewarding is how Joey Williams, a Northeast Oklahoma-based school resource officer, sums up his job.
Williams, known as “Officer Joey” on campus, has served as the high school’s law enforcement presence since the fall semester of 2006.
In August, he celebrated his 25th anniversary in law enforcement. More than half of that service has involved walking the hallways at Miami High School.
“I’ve always liked working with the kids, teachers and staff, building relationships between them and law enforcement,” Williams said.
Williams history
Williams first joined the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve officer in 1995, while working as an emergency medical tech and fireman in Commerce, Oklahoma.
In 1996, he became a full-time officer in Commerce, rising in the ranks to assistant chief, until he joined the Miami Police Department in 2005. He took the SRO position when it came open the following year.
Each day includes helping to meet students in the parking lot as they arrive on the campus by car, bus or even bike.
Working with his partner, Officer Derrick Sparks, who covers the middle school and elementary campuses, the men help maintain safety throughout the district.
While enforcing the law and truancy orders is part of his job, Williams said he likes to focus on building relationships.
Those relationships, he said, span generations — as some of his first students are now parents of current students.
Williams said he sees people of all ages who still call him “Officer Joey” as he goes about his daily life. Recently, a former student came up to him excited to show off her new baby.
“I don’t always remember them because they changed, but they always remember me,” Williams said. “It’s pretty neat. It’s all about the relationships. I still keep up with a lot of students, and they keep up with me.”
Challenging aspects of his job, Williams said, revolve around when he does have to enforce the law and arrest a student.
“Kids today carry so much baggage,” Williams said. “I know what kids are going through, and I try to do everything I can.”
Finding a former student featured in the Miami Police Department “Mugshot Monday” series or as an inmate within the county jail is difficult.
He recalled how one student, as an inmate in the jail, still called him “Officer Joey” and wanted to catch up.
“I just hate to see them make decisions (that lead to jail),” Williams said.
On the flip side, he said, seeing former students who go on for success is a blessing.
“So many of them have become attorneys or gone to medical school,” Williams said. “They’ve done lots of cool things, and they always want to talk about their achievements.”
After 25 years, even though Williams is eligible to take retirement, he’s hesitant to consider leaving the school.
“I don’t know if there’s another job, that will be the same quality,” Williams said. “I enjoy my job. I’m doing it because I want to, not because I have to. This is very rewarding and satisfying.”
Ultimately, Williams said, he hopes his time at the school makes a difference in the lives he comes in contact.
“If you just make the difference in one person’s life, or do something for someone, (it’s worth it),” he said.
Williams and his wife, Rene, a nurse in Miami, have one daughter, Kylee, who also works as a nurse.
