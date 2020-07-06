When visiting libraries during this pandemic, protect yourself and others by visiting during hours when the library is least busy. Wear a mask, keep 6 feet from others, bring a hand sanitizer and use it after touching equipment, tables or doors. Work at a table or computer that is at least 6 feet from other people.
A few libraries are adding plexiglass shields at service points and are issuing sterilized plastic covers for mouses and keyboards for patrons to use. Some libraries provide a table on the outside of the facility where books by prearrangement can be picked up.
If you plan to avoid libraries until a vaccine or better treatments are available (which might not happen for several months), you can still use some library services and have little risk of contracting the virus.
Check the websites of nearby facilities, such as county, city, university, historical society, genealogical society and museum libraries. Peruse the online catalogs of each facility and find resources that look helpful.
Check to see what subscriptions, such as familyhistory.org and ancestry.com, are available online, free of charge, at the website for patrons.
If a trip to the library is needed to access subscriptions or to check out books, call the library and visit with staff.
Ask about the days of the week and the time periods during those days when the fewest patrons visit. Ask if a staff member could gather the books you want. At a prearranged time, perhaps the books could be delivered to your car.
If that option is not available, ask if a staff member could collect the books and place them at the front desk at a particular time. With your mask in place, visit the library at the slow, prearranged time (have a hand sanitizer with you and keep 6 feet from others), quickly check out the books and be on your way.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.