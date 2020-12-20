The Bible is the king of books. It contains books that were written over a 1,500-year history by various authors living on three continents. To put this book in perspective, it’s a basis for the established traditions of three of the world’s major religions — Judaism, Islam and Christianity.
It’s also been said the Bible has the distinction of “being the best known, least understood book in the world.” Which probably explains why there are so many translations of the Bible floating out there. Go to any bookstore and you’ll find Bibles taking up an entire aisle.
The five most popular translations in America today, according to www.churchanswers.com, are the New International Version, the King James Version, New Living Translation, English Standard Version and New King James Version. Other popular translations include the Christian Standard Bible, New International Reader’s Version, The Message and the New American Standard Bible. Still others include the Revised Standard Version, New Jerusalem Bible and the New English Bible. And that’s not all of them.
So we asked current or former Joplin area residents what their favorite translation of the Bible was and why. Here are their answers:
New King James Version
• David Carnine: I prefer the (NKJV), which it’s what many in ministry use. It helps in studying when comparing the original Hebrew and Greek. I believe it to be closer to the original biblical languages. There really isn’t anything lost in translation like many newer translations, such as The Message.”
• Mary Ann Schlau: “I like (NKJV) because it is easy to read and comprehend and the extra explanations help me to understand what the Bible means by what each verse says.
• Melissa Divine Powell: “I like the New King James version and the Amplified Classic versions. I like NKJV because it … amplifies word meanings with synonyms to widen your understanding of the intention of the original Greek and Hebrew (writings).”
King James Version
• Ted Morrison: I love this version because I truly appreciate the beauty of the writing, while still being a good translation. Sure, it can be a bear to read and understand, but it’s much less stiff than the newer translations.”
New International Reader’s Version
• Diana Brockman: “I like for everyone to bring a different (version) to Bible study so we can read from several. I recommend NIRV to new Bible readers. Even adults can benefit from the simplified text. It’s comfortable to read when you’re just wanting to read and not analyze.”
The Student Bible
• Rebecca Morrissey: “I love my application/student version because it first presents the word as it is — and then it explains and applies the meaning behind it, thus making the Bible very easy to understand, relate and apply to life.”
The Message
• Steve McCrary: “(This) has become my favorite because it uses simple, every day language and makes the stories there come alive and seem real.”
New Living Translation Bible
• Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller: “The Bible is the living breathing word of God. We need to find the translation that lets us engage with the words, to bring them into our mind and soul. I like the NLT primarily because some of my professors in seminary were in the translation team. It’s a good, easy-to-read translation. I’ve used it a lot with students — especially those learning to read fluently around third grade. While I have an NLT in paper form — as a journaling Bible — I use YouVersion’s Bible app to toggle back and forth among different translations to see the differences.”
Sound advice
“Whatever you choose, I suggest getting a good concordance to research words back to the original text and learn what the true context of the scripture was,” said Webb City resident Danny Wilson. “A translation is just that, and if a translation is translated from a previous translation, well — I’m sure you can see how there could be errors and/or loss of true meaning. The concordance can help you come to a true meaning and usage of a word.”
Added Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller: “For me as a Christian educator, I always strived to find a translation that had the best reading level for my students. The worst thing you can do, in my opinion, is have a translation that the students don’t understand or grow frustrated with. No translation is perfect; all were done by humans. So you need to find a translation or paraphrase that you are comfortable with and then change as you grow in your faith.
“My suggestion for parents is to use a reader-friendly version to get your students started and then show them the other translations in a setting that allows them to ask questions, to look up answers.”
