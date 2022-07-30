Vocal group The Whisnants will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Baptist Church, 3501 Apricot Drive in Joplin.
The Whisnants are a family gospel group made up of Jeff and Susan Whisnant, sons Austin and Ethan Whisnant, and friend Aaron Hise. The group has performed around the world and has celebrated 13 No. 1 songs from 2001 to 2013. Their first single for 2014, “He Can Move That Stone,” was nominated as a Top 10 Favorite Song in the Singing News Fan awards.
Tickets are free for the performance, and donations will be accepted.
