U.S. Cellular has announced the three winners of its third annual Black History Month art contest with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri at a celebration at the club.
Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards.
Winners are:
• First place: Tylan Edwards for the portrayal of Madam C.J. Walker.
• Second place: Jemari Gillmore for the portrayal of George Robert Carruthers.
• Third place: Amitiona Warren for the portrayal of Ronald E. McNair.
Boys & Girls Club students were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in the U.S. Cellular store located at 1630 S. Range Line Road.
“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the club members used to create their art,” said Jimmy Thayer, store manager for U.S. Cellular in Joplin. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”
