I got up before dawn’s crack, but as the sky brightened I could see that our front yard once again resembled a giant frozen rump roast with nasty freezer burn.
I hiked the thermostat another notch and started to text-whine to the kids about hating cold weather and wondering how much square footage we could afford to buy in sunny wherever.
Then I got a text message from my daughter in Wisconsin, along with a photo of her landscape. It could have been the set location for “March of the Penguins.”
This was Abby’s exact message: “For the past few days, we’ve been having rime ice and hoar frost in Madison and it looks so amazing and pretty!” She followed this info with emojis of little clapping hands. I assume those little hands were wearing fleece mittens.
Within seconds, her Southern brothers saved me the trouble of asking what in the world she meant with those show-offy descriptions. I’ve heard “frosty” and “hoar” used in the same sentence in this neck of the woods but not in a winter forecast.
Abby gave us a brief lesson on how to differentiate the kinds of frost and ice. Her first grader chimed in because his teacher had talked about it at iPad school, as he calls his virtual lessons.
This kind of weather talk elevates our bad-weather stories to a whole new braggy level.
Our grandparents gloated about bundling into layers of feed-sack duds and stuffing paper into their boots to fight winter’s bite. Their toes were still numb after slogging a mile through waist-deep snow to the one-room Frog Pond schoolhouse.
I’ve always been impressed by those weather stories. But I guarantee that my ancestors couldn’t tell you if they were toting their pitiful biscuit lunches through fern frost or advection frost.
My personal best bad-weather story transpired decades ago while living in a drafty concrete-block rental that was heated by a gas circulator in the living room. The rest of the rooms were left to fend and freeze for themselves.
This included the kitchen, where I happened to leave coffee in a cup. The next morning, the coffee was frozen.
I used the same scientific explanation for nasty ice crystals then as I do today.
“Holy Moses! Looks like we had a visit from Jack Frost.”
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.