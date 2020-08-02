With audience precautions in place, Joplin's newest theater readies for shows

Members of Joplin's Dream Theatre will be the first to tell you they're just happy to be back performing in front of a live audience.
“It means a lot of these performers to be entertaining again,” said Becki Arnall, founder of Dream Theatre Co.
On Thursday, and running through Saturday evening, the troupe will go live each night at 7:30 p.m. with “A Night of One Acts,” the first play conducted in front of a live audience at Studio 124 in downtown Joplin since the black box theater opened earlier this year.
“These one-acts are comprised of a cast and crew who all have felt comfortable rehearsing in person with such a small group, but they, among many, have missed performing,” said Arnall, who is one of Studio 124's four equal partners.
It will be the third live play held in Joplin since the pandemic struck in early March, following successful — and safe — runs of Joplin High School’s “Beauty and the Beast” in April and Joplin Little Theater’s “Enter Laughing” this past week. In both cases, social distancing and mask wearing were enforced. Nothing will change with the Studio 124 performances, Arnall said.
“The director (Alise Richins) approached me in early July to let me know that the cast and crew had discussed having a masked audience. After the city mandate (went into effect), it just eased the pressure on us to ask our patrons to take part,” Arnall said.
“Night of One Acts” is made up of three one-act plays — “Doctor,” “A Game” and “The Trips” — all directed by Richins. The entire show is about an hour and a half, with short breaks between plays.
Reserved tickets can be purchased only online, to avoid any handling of cards or money on-site, while seating will be minimized to just 30 people per performance. Studio 124 is “intimate enough to create a perfect environment for social distancing,” Arnall said.
Sure, they could have made “Night of One Acts” a live performance on Facebook or Zoom, she said, similar to what was done with Studio 124’s debut play, “Mayhem in Mayville,” which was livestreamed to quarantined audiences at home months ago.
“Basically, our art form has changed dramatically in the past four months. … We find ourselves in a time where livestreaming rights are available for shows that had never been thought of before, new scripts written to take place on Zoom are coming out daily, and the industry as a whole is deep in discussion about what live theater will look like now. What is our new normal and how creative can we get?”
Both Richins and Arnall view the live performances as a way to be effective, safe and creative, Arnall said.
“I hope that the community sees (the performances) as a step back toward a new normal and that there’s a place for the arts in that,” Arnall said. “The fact that we’re bringing live theater to downtown is already offering a different experience for people looking for something to do."
