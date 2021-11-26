On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah, Jews around the world will celebrate the unity and perseverance of their people. The eight-day festival will be celebrated both nationally and locally, marking a rebellion that happened more than 2,200 years ago to reestablish the Jewish faith.
“Hanukkah commemorates how the Jewish religion and people have, against all odds, managed to survive,” said Paul Teverow, member of the board of directors at the United Hebrew Congregation in Joplin.
Teverow said Hanukkah traces its roots to when Israel was ruled by the Seleucid Empire. These rulers tried to impose their pagan religion on the Jews, massacring thousands and desecrating the city’s holy temple with a pagan altar and pig sacrifices. A group of Jewish rebels led the successful Maccabean Revolt against this oppression, liberating Jerusalem and reestablishing Jewish worship.
Since that time, Jews have held an eight-day celebration to commemorate the reconsecration of the temple. Teverow said the origins and meaning of Hanukkah are contained in its name: The word “Hanukkah” translates to “dedication,” or as this holiday’s namesake, a “rededication” of the Jewish holy temple.
“Hanukkah celebrates how Jews became free to practice their religion, where during the time of oppression those who wanted to remain faithful to their religion had to do it in secret,” Teverow said. “It’s considered an especially good way to celebrate if you can put a menorah in the window, so you can publicly affirm you’re Jewish and proud of it.”
Teverow said 200 years after the Maccabean Revolt, stories of the miracle of the oil began to circulate. This led to some of the traditional Hanukkah items, such as the menorah, entering the picture.
Legend has it that when the Jewish temple was being reconsecrated after the successful revolt, there was only enough oil to light the lamps for one night. That meager supply of oil miraculously lasted eight nights, long enough for a resupply. Use of light in the form of menorahs and oil in cooking have become traditional, as well as the Hanukkah celebration lasting for eight days.
Celebrations
Light, warmth and popular food all play key roles in local celebrations of Hanukkah, both in the synagogue and at home.
“Usually we have a gathering during the Sabbath, during which we light the candles,” Teverow said about Hanukkah observations at the United Hebrew Congregation. “Also, we usually gather to eat latkes before services. Jews eat foods prepared with oil during this time because of the oil origins involved in the story of Hanukkah, particularly potato pancakes in oil, or latkes. Hanukkah is especially a home holiday; most of our members have their menorahs at home and will light a candle each night, too.”
Teverow said that this year on the Sabbath, Dec. 3, the United Hebrew Congregation will gather in person for the lighting of candles and the resumption of Hanukkah services. Last year, because of COVID-19, the celebration was held online. However, the congregation will postpone gathering for a Hanukkah meal until they feel it’s safe.
“It’s nice to gather in person again,” Teverow said. “We try to be very cautious. Thanks to Zoom, we were able to have services last year, where 20 or so years ago that wouldn’t have been possible. But you can’t replace coming together physically as a community, especially for a holiday like this.”
One of Teverow’s favorite Hanukkah traditions emphasizes the unity of the Jewish people. The Hanukkah blessings are recited in one language by all Jews during this time of year.
“Even if we can’t necessarily communicate together in the same language, we can all pray in the same language,” Teverow said. “When Jews gather together, they say the same blessings in the same language, and that’s really impressive. If you were to look at the nightly news when Hanukkah starts, you’ll see Jews all over the world, in Jerusalem, in New York, in London, in Paris and in Moscow, all coming together and lighting the Hanukkah candles and saying the exact same Hebrew blessings.”
Teverow said a common misconception is that Hanukkah is the Jewish Christmas, partly because the holidays occur during the same time of year. Where Christmas is central to Christianity, Hanukkah is more of a second-tier Jewish holiday, compared with days such as Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. Hanukkah is not mentioned in the Torah because the events the holiday commemorates happened after it was written.
Still, it’s an important celebration for Jews, marking a milestone in the story of their faith.
“Even though it’s post-biblical, Hanukkah is important to Jews because without it and the great stand the Jews made 2,200 years ago, there might not be a Jewish people and a Jewish religion anymore,” Teverow said.
