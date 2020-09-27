With influx of kittens, Joplin shelter in need of foster families

There used to be a thing called “kitten season.” It would occur anywhere from March through August — the warm seasons. It’s the time of year when thousands of homeless kittens tend to flood animals shelters nationwide, and the demand for foster homes from shelter officials usually reaches low Earth orbit.
For some unknown reason, says Joplin Humane Society Manager Connie Andrews, kittens now are pouring into the shelter during all hours of the day and night. As she put it with a shake of her head: “We have so many. And many of them come through the back door. It’s amazing. Usually by now (the numbers drop), but we’re not seeing that.”
Because of this unexpected influx, the shelter is in desperate need of foster parents and families. The good news? Many of the kittens are in litters alongside their mommas, who are nursing them, though not all of the kittens have that luxury. For foster homes caring for entire families, the human surrogate mothers wouldn’t need to feed any of the wee ones by hand, Andrews said. “All they have to do is change the little boxes and feed her — (the momma) does the rest of the work.”
It’s usually a monthlong commitment, depending on the age of the kittens when they arrive in-shelter, Andrews added. Right now, there roughly 75 kittens in need of foster homes, though many of them are in litters.
In addition, there are a few key events sponsored by JHS taking place over the next month. Here’s a detailed rundown.
• On Friday, the sixth annual Mums for Mutts (and cats) event, always popular for buying gifts for mothers or wives, will take place throughout the day or as long as supplies last. We’re talking 8-inch, daisylike chrysanthemums, of course — America’s favorite fall plants. There will be a variety of colors. And even though Andrews is doubling the usual order because they sold out so quickly last year, she still doesn’t expect them to stick around for very long, especially at the asking price — just $10 each. As always, the money raised — usually $1,000 or so — goes right back into the shelter and “pays for the spaying and neutering of a lot of animals,” she said.
• One of the most iconic annual events that takes place at the shelter on North Main Street is the Blessing of the Pets, which will take at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Frank Sierra, of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin will bless each animal at the shelter.
“He’s an amazing man,” Andrews said of Sierra. “He just takes time out of his day to this, and I can’t tell you how touching it is.” He will go through the shelter and personally bless the animals, often touching each dog, cat, puppy and kitten with a personal blessing. The event honors Saint Francis of Assisi, of course, the patron saint of animals.
Local and area residents are encouraged to bring their pets to the event to be blessed by Sierra, who will hold a small ceremony in the pavilion located in back of the shelter.
The event is scheduled to last about an hour.
• Finally, JHS will be holding its Furry Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 24. It’s a really fun morning, filled with several anticipated events, highlighted by the weenie dog race. There is a Howl-o-ween parade as well as a pet costume contest. There will also be a Halloween-themed selfie booth and a kids zone filled with games, tattoo-makers and more. Festivities will take place behind the shelter, in the open area where the dog run, pavilion and walking trail are located.
New this year will be a pumpkin pie eating contest. Sounds simple, right? Well, the twist with this one is that shelter dogs will be participating, eating their own individual pies. It should be messy and quite hilarious.
“We think that will be a lot of fun,” Andrews said.
Biscuits and gravy as well as cinnamon rolls — the latter courtesy Sweet Emotions Chocolate Boutique and Baker of Webb City — will be served.
The event — now in its sixth year — is free and open to the public.
“It just keeps getting bigger every year,” she said.
If you want to adopt one of the cats and dogs located at the shelter, or you want to serve as a much-needed foster parent, visit the shelter at 140 E. Emperor Lane, call 417-623-3642 or visit its Facebook page for further details about any of the events listed above.
