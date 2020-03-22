Ask Angie Harris what she includes in her beauty products, and she’ll list off carrier oils, things that add the smells, and distilled alcohol.
But then, with a twinkle in her eye, she add there’s a bit of mischief and magic in everything she creates.
Harris is the proprietor of Alchemy Haven, a creative endeavor that allows her create art using body mists, lotions, bath bombs and perfume.
Alchemist Haven is named after Harris’ love of history, the study of the alchemy practices of the past and her daughter’s name.
The tagline “seemingly magical process of transformation” comes from Harris’ desire to help people find beauty and wonder in the world.
“Alchemy is the process of making everything better or to find a universal cure,” Harris said. “Our world is so modern, so Frank Lloyd Wright. I wanted to bring back the spirit of Degas and Monet and provide classic substances with a touch of culture.”
Everything, she said, has a touch of whimsical wonder and joy along with a bit of her heart.
“Everything I do has a flair for history, along with the magic and wonder of how flowers grow,” Harris said. “I wanted to find a way to put whimsy and joy back into life.”
How it began
A massage therapist and aromatherapist by training, Harris began her alchemy exploration by striving to find products she could use with clients.
Diving back into history, as far back to 1200 B.C., Harris looked for tried and true ways to create products for her clients without chemicals.
“I’ve always loved history,” Harris said. “I became fascinated by a woman named Tapputi, who was the first recorded woman chemist in 1200 B.C. Babylonian Mesopotamia.
Using flowers, oil and calamus, along with cypress, myrrh and balsam, Tapputi created perfumes and other products for the king.
Stories about Tapputi and others who practiced alchemy encouraged Harris to step out in faith to create her products.
Initially, Harris stuck with making her products with natural, vegetable-based oils along with essential oils. Requests from her clients moved her to add fragrance oils.
The difference between the two, Harris jokes, is simple — creme brulee as a scent doesn’t grow on trees.
“I’m usually a good read of people after working on them (as a massage therapist) for 15 years,” Harris said, adding she uses her intuition, along with some questions, to help find the right scents for her clients.
Harris’ products are all phthalate free — a substance used to prolong the shelf life of items. This means her perfumes have a shelf life — based upon which carrier oil she uses.
For example, products made with jojoba oil, an oil that comes from trees, will have a five year or shorter shelf life; while those with rose hip oil will last a year. Other oils, such as avocado or sunflower, have a one- to two-year expected shelf life.
“I wanted something concentrated and safe,” Harris said. “I wanted everything to be vegetable based and not have anything that might be a hormone disrupter.”
For her three-in-one spray, Harris uses a mixture of distilled alcohol, colloidal silver, witch hazel and essential or fragrance oils. This creates a product that can be used as a room spray and as a body spray.
“Our skin is our biggest organ,” Harris said. “What we put on our walls, we should be able to put on our skin.”
Her perfumes mix 90% jojoba oil and adds equal amounts of distilled alcohol and fragrance.
The natural aspect of Harris’ products has helped some clients — those limited in what they can use because of allergies or other medical conditions — find a lotion or perfume to use.
“I want my clients to be healthy,” Harris said. “I’m using and making (the products) all day long, so I strive to do no harm. I simply want to bring happiness and help people feel pretty again.”
Harris’ love of nature stems back to her childhood. She grew up on a 100-acre dairy farm in rural Granby.
“Nature was my best friend,” Harris said. “Growing up on a farm, the first thing you learn is to love things and help them grow. We can all use what God’s put on earth.”
All of Harris’ products carry names in honor of the person who inspired it.
Her fragrance “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” was made in honor of her friend Candace Storm.It mixes a blend of citrus, pear and bergamot, softened by white tea.
Another fragrance, one of Harris’ favorites called “Dark Krystals” carries the subtle smell of tobacco — harkening back to images of sophisticated, classy women smoking long decorated pipes.
One called “Hippy at Heart” was designed for friends Teddy Steen and Branden Clark. It contains a mixture of patchouli and lavender.
“Tough Girl Deb” was made in honor of her mother. It contains a mixture of cactus flowers and apple blossoms — something that represents 20-year-old Deb.
Harris has more than 60 scents in her recipe book. She’s even created one, called “Divine Inspiration” that includes a mixture of her favorite childhood scents — orange blossom and fresh squeezed orange juice, mixed with pachouli and mimosa.
“I love making people happy,” Harris said. “I love finding what you love and creating it, bringing it to Alchemist Haven. (The fragrance) should mirror your personality. When I succeed, it’s awesome and I love it.”
Embracing Empire Market
Harris has created a nook at Empire Market, filled with fairy lights, pops of color and some of her favorite quotes. She admits it’s a bit of her own personal wonderland.
“It’s the way I express my creativity as an artist,” Harris said. “I may not be a painter, or someone who works with clay, but I love to decorate. I love to dress up and make people laugh.”
Harris loves the concept of Empire Market, and how it lets people connect with the creator of items. She also loves the atmosphere, knowing she can let Haven roam and others watch out for her safety.
“The whole thing is a step back into time,” Harris said. “It’s a little community in its self, and we treat each other like family. This has turned into a home. You can be whoever you want to be at the market.”
Looking ahead
Harris would love for Alchemist Haven to grow into a regional business, allowing her to hire people to make products on a slightly larger scale.
“I want a place where people can come and tailor fragrances,” Harris said, “a place where they can come get a unique gift for a wedding shower, birthday party — something that is unique and classically beautiful.”
Harris is moving a bit closer to her dream. Working with Christina Dwyer, Harris is purchasing the building that houses Countryside in the City. While the flower shop will remain, the building is big enough to allow Harris to develop a place designated for her fragrances, as well as a new home for her massage business.
She hopes her journey of starting Alchemist Haven gives her daughter multiple lessons, including those involving independence and following dreams.
“I hope she has belief in her heart, and faith that God will take care of her, as well as fortitude, strength, kindness and compassion with people,” Harris said. “I want her to follow her dreams and maintain a love of earth and nature.”
Learn more
People interested may visit Harris’ Facebook page facebook.com/alchemisthaven, call 417-529-7436, or visit https://rejuvenation.love.
Sustainable
Angie Harris strives to run a sustainable company. She uses reusable containers for her sprays and perfumes, allowing customers to return the vessels for a discount on their next purchase.
She compares it to the “old-fashioned practice” of returning milk bottles and soda bottles to the store.
“I like giving people the most simple, yet wholesome and good things,” Harris said. “I strive to do no harm and really give things my heart. I care about people and truly want to make them happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.