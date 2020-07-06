First Sunday singing planned
Mike Greenstreet will conduct a first Sunday singing at 5 p.m. tonight at Forest Park Church at Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
The gospel music will feature Duke Mason and band from Joplin, and Todd and Billie East from Miami, Oklahoma. Also Greenstreet, Sherri Perry from Bella Vista, Arkansas, and soloists Doug Ward, Toni Burlingame and Zach Bourgault will perform live.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be accepted. Social distancing is required, masks are encouraged and lobby pass-through only.
Details: 417-529-3655.
