Gospel sing planned
There will be a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday at the People’s Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin. Everyone is welcome.
Details: 417-624-1630, 417-438-4978.
Hope through yarn
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Hope Through Yarn program will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Central United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Street and Broadway. Participants will knit and crochet various fun projects. Social distancing observed.
Details: 417-850-1857.
Concert planned
ANDERSON, Mo. — The Farm Hands, an award-winning bluegrass band, will appear twice in concert today at Banner Church of the Nazarene, 597 North Fork Road.
An outdoor concert will be held at 9:15 a.m. (bring your lawn chairs), and an indoor concert will follow at 11 a.m. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken.
Details: 417-364-7461.
Lunch and talk planned
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — An 11 a.m. lunch will be held on Friday at Faith and New Hope Church, 20314 Guardian Road, where Ruth Myers of Webb City will share her testimony of God’s love. Ruth and her late husband, Joe, were former pastors at Lakeside Community Church for 30 years.
Lynda Vernon from Grove, Oklahoma, will lead praise and worship.
Bring a dish and a friend for a time of refreshing.
Details: 417-483-4085.
Churches to distribute free film
NEOSHO, Mo. — All Neosho residents will receive a free gift delivered personally to their doorknob by area Baptist churches during the month of September.
The free packet, which includes the “Jesus” movie DVD and literature, is part of a nationwide movement called “Saturate USA.” The goal behind the 60 million packets distributed nationwide is to “spark true repentance and revival in our country,” according to www.saturateUSA.org.
Ten area Baptist churches have joined forces to cover 13,00=0 households in the 64850 ZIP code area: Belfast, Calvary, Cross, First, Fellowship, Hilldale, New Salem, Northside, Splitlog and Sweetwater.
“We are planting seed; there will be little time to have Gospel conservations,” said Todd Decker, lead pastor of First Baptist Church of Neosho and organizer of the mass distribution event. “We pray that God will use this to draw people to Him.”
Churches will send out teams to place the bags on doorknobs.
Buddy Funk, senior pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, said his congregation have made a commitment to reach 1,200 households today.
The planning for the event began a year ago, according to Decker, and was originally planned for last spring but was postponed because of COVID-19.
“The timing is in God’s hands,” Decker said, who also noted that they have no way of knowing who already attends a church. “We hope people will pass along the information.”
Details: Todd Decker, 417-451-2375.
