REEDS, MO - Charolett Slaughter, 66, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reeds Cemetery, Reeds. Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
Evelyn "Berniece" Anderson, age 89, of Pierce City, Missouri, passed away following an illness on June 12, 2021. Berniece was born on April 22, 1932, in Neosho, Missouri, to Truman and Louella (Ball) Patrick. At 21 years old, Berniece married her best friend, Millard Anderson. Before his pas…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.