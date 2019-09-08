The annual Wonders of Wildlife National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School returns to Roaring River State Park Oct. 11-13.
In all, more than 60 hands-on courses are offered to learn about and build skills in outdoor recreation, including fishing, hunting, caving, canoeing and more.
The courses can be done as individuals, or if there is enough room in a class, as a family.
Some offerings this year include:
Crossbow Craze
On Saturday, Andrew Rhodes, of the Missouri Department of Conservation, will teach an introductory course on crossbow use, with an emphasis on safety, equipment and shooting skills.
Fish gigging
Mark Creed, also with MDC, will teach a Friday night class on fish gigging, an Ozarks tradition. It will include learning to identify fish, and participants will get a chance to try gigging on an Ozark stream.
Wild cave exploring
Kelly Koch, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, will lead courses on Saturday and Sunday on wild cave exploration that will include belly crawling through a cave and exploring an underground ecosystem.
And again this year, Lance and Beth Ussery, of Upper Edge Adventures, based in Purdy, will offer an introduction to canoe camping that will involve an overnight canoe trip on Friday night on a nearby river.
The deadline to sign up for courses is Monday, Sept. 30.
This outdoor school is sponsored in part by businesses such as Bass Pro Shops and also the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service.
Courses start the afternoon on Friday, Oct 11, including basic kayaking and snorkeling, a family cave hike, Dutch Oven cooking and woodworking. Friday night courses including building s’mores, an owl prowl and a glade hike at night. Some classes, including basic kayaking and basic snorkeling, will be held off-site and participants will need to provide transportation from Roaring River to the court site.
Saturday courses include an introduction to fly fishing, primitive fire making with bow and drill, rappellin, and stream ecology.
Sunday course include beginning archery, and introduction to backpacking and introduction to stand-up paddleboarding.
The cost is $60 per course, and a registration form as well as a full course catalog can be found online at https://wondersofwildlife.org/for-parents/wow-school. Or call 417-225-1162 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.