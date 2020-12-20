Could something as grievous as the coronavirus pandemic have some benefits?
If we consider the changes in thinking it has forced, particularly in the way we do business, the answer could be yes. It has demanded expeditious, creative thinking as a matter of survival. It has compelled businesses, including those in the arts, to reinvent themselves, at least while the virus has the upper hand.
Had the virus not forced our hand, would we have been as proactive about making effective changes?
I considered this as I recalled an envisioning session the Missouri Arts Council and Connect2Culture, our local arts advocacy organization, held five years ago. The meeting focused on how arts organizations can increase their audiences, leading the arts to have a greater impact on the community.
The local session followed a report, “A New Framework for Building Participation in the Arts,” conducted by the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit research institution. The report contended that an increased competition for funding is requiring arts organizations to diversify and reach those populations that did not traditionally participate in the arts.
The common conclusions of the report and the envisioning session of MAC and C2C was that outreach was imperative. Barriers that made people reluctant to participate in the arts had to be broken down. The arts needed to be taken to the people rather than expecting them to come to the arts.
In the following years, local arts organizations began working in that direction, gradually making inroads in community outreach, particularly to marginal populations, like veterans and other special needs groups.
But nothing caused a more rapid response to outreach than the coronavirus pandemic. Arts organizations had to change on a dime to maintain their audiences and ensure access to their programming during the pandemic’s forced isolation. Basically, they had to change their approach to business as a matter of survival.
They did this primarily by going virtual, taking their art exhibits, plays, concerts, classes, and other programming online, where it could be accessed safely under a highly infectious virus. It translated to greater access by the public, not just arts patrons.
This virtual approach allowed outreach to people who had previously been reluctant to participate in the arts because of barriers to access — perhaps related to transportation or childcare issues — or they viewed the arts as exclusive, elitist or too abstract. Having virtual access to exhibits, performances or classes allowed these people to test the waters, to wade in as far as they wished from the comfort of their homes. To be sure, such access to programming developed new patrons, at least a few.
Most recently, some arts groups have been taking their programming a step further, targeting their virtual performances to specific groups or offering on-site performances with COVID safety precautions in place.
Heartland Opera Theatre has been scheduling virtual performances, including interviews with performers, as enrichment programs for area schools, and it took Christmas carolers to people’s homes. Both offerings were new for the organization.
Pro Musica, a local chamber music presenter, began offering concerts aimed at lifting-up healthcare workers and marginalized populations impacted by the pandemic. Its inaugural concerts were held at Mercy Hospital and Lafayette House, a local women’s shelter. The Pro Musica director told me that the latter performance reached people who had previously never heard a live performance of classical music. That is a solid example of outreach to marginal populations that wouldn’t have accessed the programming otherwise.
These arts organizations responded creatively and quickly in keeping their programming in front of the public during the pandemic. At the time, they were simply attempting to keep their programming alive and to prevent lost patronage. They may not have realized that in doing so, they were expediting their long-term goals of greater outreach, of exposing more people to their programming. They have done well in taking the arts to the public when the public could not come to them.
Because of the pandemic, these groups have learned the importance of constantly trying new tacks for keeping patrons’ interest and attracting new followers. They have also learned the significance of maintaining a multi-platform online presence. Yes, a dreadful pandemic has had some benefits. It has built the momentum in outreach. Now, it must be maintained once the pandemic is brought under control.
