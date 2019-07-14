“I don’t know how to do this,” my husband once whispered, holding our newborn daughter in his arms. “Not just THIS — holding her and bathing her and whatever — but everything. What about bullies? Or peer pressure? What about dating?! College?!”
Back then, in the very early and innocent days, I was still full of confidence and fledgling wisdom.
“The good news,” I told him, “is that we don’t have to know those things yet. We’re not jumping into THAT deep end, just this one right here: We have to hold her and feed her. That’s pretty much it.”
We didn’t have to know it all because we had time for a slow immersion along the way. We had time to learn as we went along, raising babies and toddlers and preschoolers. Now, as we enter the teenage years of parenting, I’m telling myself this all over again because times, they are a-changin’. Everything feels new again, minus the confidence and wisdom.
These are the same children we’ve been raising all along, but here on the cusp of adolescence, they’re like toddlers in that so much about their world is in flux. Both ages are poised on the verge of evolving into the next version of themselves but don’t yet have all the tools they’ll need for success. Tools such as a fully rational brain and emotional maturity. All of this is happening while mental and physical developments race ahead faster than we can keep up.
Just this week, I discovered my 10-year-old’s feet have grown two sizes since Easter.
With that kind of visible growth, what’s going on under the surface where self-awareness and hormones are exploding?
Everything might feel new, but if teenagers aren’t all that distinct from their historic toddler selves, we parents have a handy outline for how to handle this season of change: We’ll just follow the blueprint we used when they were tantruming bundles of possibility, which is as fine a description of teenagers as I’ve ever heard.
This is familiar, if we take a minute to remember where we’ve been. Here are five ways I think teenagers and toddlers are the same:
• They get cranky when they’re hungry.
A look in my summertime kitchen confirms it: Teenagers are bottomless pits. And just like when they were 3 feet tall, when my kids haven’t had enough to eat, they become small scavenging bears. Cranky, foraging, unpredictably moody bears. I travel with snacks again because a hungry teenager is nobody’s friend. Not to mention that all of this exponential growth needs real fuel, so their constant hunger isn’t a joke. When my older kids seem a little off, I’ve begun presenting an offering of foods and retreating slowly. They’ll come around in a few years.
• They need excessive amounts of sleep.
Rule No. 1 with toddlers, for me, has always been about making sure bedtimes remain a sacred and early affair. Teenagers throw all kinds of wrenches into my love of early bedtimes, what with their homework, extracurriculars and Netflix subscriptions, but the truth is that they, too, need the sleeps. And if they don’t get the sleeps, they get the big moods — even bigger than normal pubescent hormones would suggest. I’m not saying it’s easy to enforce a bedtime for an eighth-grader, but it’s worth it. Just like with food, sleep fuels our teenagers’ growth and mental clarity, making all of our lives easier.
• They like to play dress-up.
Try telling a toddler she can’t wear her Superman cape, football helmet and fairy tutu to the grocery store. Also, try telling a teenager she can’t wear her ripped jeans and midriff tops to an in-school function. It won’t be pretty. Now, you’re allowed to set all the rules you want about wardrobes; that’s not my business. However, just as we did with our toddlers when they needed certain attire for certain occasions, discussions about a teen’s clothing choices require some finesse. Some negotiation. An attention to both independence and appropriateness. Apparently this conversation never stops.
• Routines and boundaries are important to them.
My threenagers probably never acknowledged the comfort and stability of a normal routine, and neither may my teenagers. That doesn’t mean they don’t feel it. For proof, look to your teen as they return from a summer camp or at the end of a long week filled with sleepovers, holidays, vacations or parties — those kids are a heaving mess. Grumpy, weepy, sleepy and frantic. Offer love, snacks and normal boundaries for the earliest possible return of your enchanting hormonal angels.
• They need to feel heard.
We used to become parroting mirrors when our toddlers came at us with big feelings. “You wanted triangle toast. Rectangle toast makes you angry. I hear you.” I hope that skill never left your toolbox, because it’s more necessary than ever with our teens. “You dropped your lunch tray in front of your crush. That felt so embarrassing.” Even if we can’t fix the problems our kids are having (even if we don’t want to fix them, because growing through challenges can be great news for character development), we can still address their need for a close, nonjudgmental ear. All of us want to feel heard and understood, and accepted in spite of it all, toddlers, teens and adults alike.
I keep reminding myself that raising kids is all about traveling through seasons together. This teenaged season might be a doozy, but we’ve been through doozies before and learned a few lessons while doozying. Also, teenagers are the coolest: They’re interesting, capable and clever. They can watch and appreciate all of your old favorite ‘90s movies with limited censoring. And best of all, even though they’re taller than you, they still sneak in for bedtime snuggles.
They have the heart of a child in the body of a nearly grown person. Teenagers are magic.
Sarah Coyne is a parenting columnist for the Globe. Her email address is scoyne@joplinglobe.com.
