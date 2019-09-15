Local student earns national undergraduate scholarship
Local student Megan Carney, president of the Phi Eta Sigma chapter at Missouri Southern State University, was recently selected to receive a scholarship from the honor society’s national office.
Carney, who recently began her third year in MSSU’s Yours to Lose — Advance Medical School Acceptance Program, was selected as one of the recipients of a $1,000 undergraduate scholarship.
Carney’s volunteer efforts have included working with her fellow chapter members to clean rooms at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. She also recently completed a summer internship through AmeriCorps, working with children with developmental disabilities.
“While she is organized and displays true leadership, it’s her passion for serving the community that makes Megan deserving of this scholarship,” Teresa Thompson, director of First-Year Experience at Missouri Southern and advisor to the Phi Eta Sigma chapter, said in a news release. “When planning events for the club, community service projects are at the forefront.”
Founded in 1923, Phi Eta Sigma is an honor society for first-year college and university students. The national organization awards approximately $300,000 in scholarships each year. Carney has served as chapter president for the 2018-19 school year and will maintain that position for 2019-20.
Carl Junction to host Marching Festival
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction bands will host the 2019 CJ Marching Festival on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Twenty high school bands will compete for top awards by class, drum major, color guard, percussion and an overall ranking.
Bands attending this year in include Class A — Diamond, Miller, Spokane, Fair Grove and El Dorado Springs; Class B — Aurora, Seneca, Mount Vernon, Glendale and Monett; Class C — Cassville, Logan-Rogersville, Nevada, Branson and Joplin; and Class D — Carthage, Webb City, Neosho, Raymore-Peculiar and Willard. The Carl Junction High School Band will only perform in exhibition at 4:15 p.m.
Performances begin at 10:30 a.m. with Class A. The top 10 bands will compete in finals beginning at 7 p.m. with an awards ceremony set for approximately 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 6 and younger.
Joplin native advances military career
SAN DIEGO, Cal. — Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Raul Herrera Garcia, of Joplin, joined the United States Navy in 2004.
Garcia has recently been promoted into service with the Scorpions of Helicopter Maritime Squadron 49, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.
PSU junior elected honor society officer
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Lexington Peterson, a junior in plastics engineering technology and polymer chemistry at Pittsburg State University, has been elected as an officer for the university’s chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Peterson, of Pittsburg, was elected to the position of student vice president for the 2019-2020 term.
Jasper student earns science degree
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Jimmy Keutzer, of Jasper, is among Southeast Missouri State University’s summer 2019 graduates.
Keutzer graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology, biomedical sciences.
PSU student broadcasters earn national honors
PITTSBURG, Kan. — After winning 12 first place awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, student broadcasters at Pittsburg State University were entered into the Broadcast Education Association’s Super Regional Competition.
The BEA Super Regional competition recognizes two award winners in 10 separate categories with either an Award of Excellence or Best of Show selection. It was recently announced that PSU will receive three of these awards during the Super Regional Conference in Boulder, Colorado, on Oct. 11.
Winners of the BEA Super Regional Competition were seniors Shelby White, of Pittsburg; Vanessa Tapia, of Shawnee, Kansas; and CAPS 13 Sports Broadcasting II for their entry in Best Sports Production, “PSU vs. UCO MIAA Baseball Tournament.”
Graduate student Trae Brown, of Dewey, Oklahoma, will also be recognized for Best Video Promotion, “Pride of the Plains Marching Band Recruitment Video”; and Best Entertainment/Narrative Production, “The Day I Tried to Live.”
State winners also entered the National Collegiate Broadcasters Inc. Awards, and May 2019 graduate Hannah Short was named a national finalist in the category of Best Audio DJ. This is the second year in a row that PSU has finished as a national finalist in that category. Senior Ty Goss, of McPherson, Kansas, is also a national finalist in the category of Best Feature News Reporting for “PSU Family Day.”
The PSU Media Production faculty include Troy Comeau, Barth Cox and Jason Knowles. Their students have gone on to work for NBC, ESPN, the NFL Network and The Athletic.
