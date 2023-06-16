Reader, you might have deduced from my previous pieces in this space that I am a skilled home cook. After a recent experience, I have my doubts. But first let me back up a bit.
On May 11, the Joplin Public Library unveiled its Library of Things collection, 35 nontraditional items that anyone with a library card may check out. The Library of Things contains puzzles, ukuleles, games, tools, a jewelry-making set, gardening implements, a digital camera and much more.
The “much more” is what most intrigues me. There are culinary-themed items.
For those who like to bake, the Library of Things offers a madeleine tin, packaged with spatulas and a cookbook. Or you could make muffins, with the help of a cookbook, two muffin pans and spatulas. If you are in need of cookie cutters, there are four differently themed sets available in stainless steel.
Fans of rice, rejoice. You can check out a bag that holds a paella pan and a cookbook. There is also a sushi-making kit. You provide the ingredients; we provide the cookbook and implements.
Who doesn’t love frosty treats? There is even an ice cream maker in the Library of Things collection.
Now, I have one more culinary-based kit to tell you about: the pasta-maker.
I have made homemade pasta once before, at an afternoon gathering with friends. With all of us working together, we followed a Lidia Bastianich recipe. We mixed the ingredients in a food processor, rolled out the dough after it had rested a bit, then cut it into lengths to boil before serving it with nut-free pesto and a garlic cream sauce.
This time, I vowed to attempt it on my own. The take-home bag I checked out contained a cookbook, the pasta-maker (a hand-cranked, stainless steel mechanism), ravioli stamps, a drying rack and a few more tools.
Much to my chagrin, this first attempt making pasta by myself was an absolute comedy of errors.
Flour went everywhere. The eggs immediately overflowed their flour well and spilled onto the floor. Therefore, I quickly made another batch of dough, then set it aside to rest.
Frustration hit when it came time to assemble the drying rack and pasta-maker. Honest disclaimer: The difficulties I experienced were entirely my own doing. I am an impatient reader and follower of instructions who tends to just dive in and hope it will all work out. Sometimes this approach works. In this case, it did not.
I managed to set up the pasta-maker and even roll the dough through it. But as I tried to run the flattened dough through the cutter, it created a big, gloopy mess, and my hopes for a dinner of fresh pasta rapidly diminished.
I rolled out what dough remained, then used a knife to cut it into strips. After boiling a small pan of water, I threw in what looked more like dumplings than fettucine. I tentatively tried one and promptly dumped it in the trash; it was tough and flavorless.
Disappointed and upset, I discarded the remainder of the dough and cleaned up. Even that took some effort and time, as I’d made a disaster of the pasta-maker and my kitchen.
Here’s my takeaway: Please do try the pasta-making kit from the Library of Things, but be more organized than I was. Identify and closely follow a recipe in the cookbook. Gather the right ingredients. Read the directions thoroughly. Take your time, and breathe. Most important, enjoy the process. Hopefully you end up with a tasty dish of noodles.
After my experience, are you still interested in trying any of these kits? You can simply place a hold on an item, either via the catalog or with a staff member, then pick it up at the circulation desk. Or browse the selection available on the shelves, which are located in the magazine section near the reference desk. Some kits are kept there, while others are stored elsewhere due to their size; reference staff will happily retrieve those for you.
Just a note: Staff members inspect all Library of Things kits upon their return. We do kindly ask that you return items in the manner you found them.
So bake your favorite muffins or roll some sushi. Strum a tune or create jewelry. Put together a puzzle or play a game with someone. Get that summer garden going. The possibilities are right at your fingertips with the Library of Things at the Joplin Public Library.
