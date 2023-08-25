What kind of relationship do you have with music? Me, I feel it in my soul; it comforts, enriches and nourishes me. In fact, some of my strongest recollections are specifically tied to music.
One of my earliest memories was when I was maybe 3 or 4 years old. A tune came on the car radio that instantly captured my attention. I don’t recall the specific song, but it was the Carpenters, and I thought it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard. To this day, I have a strong affinity for the dulcet tones of Karen Carpenter.
In the ‘90s, when I lived upstate in Columbia, I saw some truly great concerts. I trekked to all three Lilith Fairs with my girls. I saw a who’s who of alternative rock, folk and hip-hop on the stage of the renowned Blue Note: the Breeders, Belly, Ani DiFranco, Run-DMC, the Gin Blossoms, Digable Planets and more. For her birthday, I took my sister to see R.E.M. on the “Monster” tour, with Radiohead opening; I can still see Thom Yorke’s amazing green jumper and his breath condensing in the unseasonably chilly September air as he sang.
Eventually I returned to Joplin, and over the years, my focus turned to supporting local and regional musicians. Now, it brings me great pleasure to catch a live performance at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, the Coda Concert House or one of our area’s breweries. The energy in a smaller venue is unparalleled, and I love having the opportunity to interact with the performers and even befriend some of them.
So, you see, music is a vital part of my existence. Therefore, my interest was piqued when I spied a new book on a colleague’s cart, waiting to be cataloged. Immediately, I put “Queen: In Comics” on hold.
My appreciation of Queen goes way back. The band’s music was everywhere when I was growing up, but the first Queen song I recall hearing was “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” A fellow student on the school bus had a boom box — this was the early 1980s, y’all — and they were either playing the radio or a cassette tape. It was Queen, and I was enraptured.
“Queen: In Comics” has many creators — too many to name here — but they all did a fantastic job. This nonfiction graphic novel is a mixture of one- to two-page articles and colorful comic panels. What I was slow to catch on to was that multiple artists provided the drawings; each section features a different one, providing diverse styles.
The book details the legendary music group from its very beginnings, in the late 1960s. Then, it wasn’t even called Queen. This band composed of university students was dubbed Smile, a sweet, cheerful name for a rock band. Two of the four members of Smile — Brian May, guitar, and Roger Taylor, drums — would eventually be joined by Freddie Mercury on lead vocals and John Deacon on bass. And, thus, Queen was born.
The attention paid to Queen’s charismatic frontman in the 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” overshadowed the remainder of the band, I felt. But within the vivid pages of “Queen: In Comics,” the reader will learn of their individual struggles and triumphs, as well as their rise to rock legends.
Here, I gleaned more about their history as a band and as musicians. For instance, the fact that they came together from different bands and formed a new group. And in their early days, they grappled for time in a recording studio, taping during the cheapest hours available, late at night. They also had numerous solo and side projects that enabled them to take creative breaks from each other and still maintain their tight bond.
If you have seen the movie or followed Queen’s history, you know the tragic conclusion to part of their story, with the death of Freddie Mercury of AIDS in 1991. Still, there is hope, for Queen lives on. The band still performs on occasion with singer Adam Lambert on lead vocals. The music continues to wow people and has even become part of pop culture. Remember the scene in “Wayne’s World,” when Wayne, Garth and their friends rock out to “Bohemian Rhapsody”?
Whether you enjoy biographies, graphic novels or music, I think you’ll find something to appreciate in the factual and bright “Queen: In Comics.” Find it on the new shelves at Joplin Public Library.
