PITTSBURG, Kan. — The J3 Band and the Croce Plays Croce concert, scheduled for Saturday night, is being moved inside due to weather concerns.
The free concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Because this is an indoor event, face masks and coverings will be required.
“Specifically, we don’t want to risk having the grand piano outside in the elements,” said Angela Meyer, chairwoman of the Little Balkans Days Festival. “We know the rain chance can change between now and then. We know folks were looking forward to being outdoors. But, for setup, this is a decision we had to make early.”
Meyer said the Memorial Auditorium and the Kiwanis Club are working to move the beer garden nearby as well.
A.J. Croce is the son of Jim Croce and will be performing many of his father’s classics as well as his own original music.
This free concert is sponsored by SP LLC, the Miller Family Foundation, the Coleman Family Foundation, the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Marrone’s Inc.
For details and the full schedule, visit Little
