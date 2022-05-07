A recently leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned prompted over 50 residents on Friday to take to the Joplin streets to advocate for reproductive rights and the constitutional right to access abortions.
The draft was published by the news outlet Politico late Monday, and a final decision is expected from the Supreme Court this summer. Julie Joplin Media held a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Fifth and Main streets where women, and men, held signs and chanted, “My body, my choice.”
Jamie Lindsey, editor-in-chief of Julie Joplin Media and lead organizer of Friday’s demonstration, said their role is to help educate people and allow others to speak up about their human rights.
“I was shocked by the leak, but we always thought that something like this could happen once we got enough conservative judges in the Supreme Court,” she said. “We saw this all happening when Trump was in office. It’s our body. It’s our future. It’s our choices, and we have every right to that.”
Lindsey said conservatives were quick to say, “My body, my choice” when required to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic but are now being hypocritical.
“It doesn’t make sense that now we’re getting this limited access to our bodies, and they’re silent about it,” she said.
Roe v. Wade
Roe v. Wade is the name of the lawsuit that led to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The majority opinion found an absolute right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.
Diana Wiele, of Carl Junction, can remember when the court decided the while she was in her late 20s, but she never thought she’d be in the position to have to fight for its protection. She was joined in protest by her daughter, Kerry Harris, and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Michaela.
“I can remember it was a relief for a lot of women, and it was like we finally had a little bit of equality,” said Wiele. “I personally know people who have had backstreet abortions and had problems for the rest of their lives because of it. After nearly 50 years, why are we having to do this again?”
Harris said the procedure should only be between the woman and her medical provider, and that the government can’t legislate every abortion scenario. She was motivated to bring her daughter with her because she said it impacts her reproductive future, as well.
“I’m so disappointed,” said Harris. “I really feel like we’re sliding backward, and that this is just the first step because they can gain so much support on this specific issue. It’s a gateway to taking away women’s rights.”
State and national impact
A decision to overrule Roe would have ramifications, leading to abortion bans in roughly half the states, sparking new efforts in Democratic-leaning states to protect access to abortion, and potentially reshaping the contours of this year’s hotly contested midterm elections.
The draft’s rhetoric also is generating concern that LGTBQ advances and other matters based on the right to privacy could be vulnerable in the current political environment.
“This is about a lot more than abortion,” President Joe Biden warned Wednesday, saying the court’s draft opinion could jeopardize same-sex marriage, access to contraception and LGBTQ rights.
Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the court does reverse Roe v. Wade. The GOP-led state Legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out.
Under the 2019 law, abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother. Performing an illegal abortion would be a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison.
Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday said he will take immediate action to allow an abortion ban to take effect if the ruling is overturned.
“If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri,” Schmitt said in a statement.
Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, in a statement said abortion is currently legal in Missouri and that patients should still show up for their appointments.
“No matter what, with our partners, we will fight for what little is left of abortion access in Missouri and push forward to expand in Illinois where abortion access is protected beyond Roe,” Rodríguez said.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled a vote on abortion for Wednesday, but it’s almost certain to fail. Republicans are united in opposition, and a handful of Democrats may not support it either.

