Local medical field officials wasted no time Wednesday in applauding CDC approval of a pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11 and encouraging parents to take advantage of it as soon as possible.
Kimra Ross, pediatrician with Freeman Health System, wore a shirt to the a news briefing Wednesday emblazoned with “Be Kind, immunize.”
Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine after approval Tuesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That applies to more than 533,000 children in Missouri.
The American Academy of Pediatrics welcomed the decision as its members get ready to start the first injections into little arms, which the CDC said could begin “as soon as possible.” The 5- to 11-year-olds will receive two low doses three weeks apart of the vaccine made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech — the same schedule as everyone else but with a smaller needle.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
President Joe Biden called the decision “a turning point.”
“It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others,” he said in a statement. “It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus.”
During a six-week period in late June to mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold, according to the CDC. At least 172 children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to the center’s demographic data.
But Freeman Health System in Joplin had more uplifting news for the community during Wednesday’s media briefing. Paula Baker, CEO and president of Freeman, reported a total of nine COVID-19 inpatients and zero COVID-19-related deaths at the hospital in over two weeks.
Joplin was experiencing peak levels last November.
“I want to congratulate everybody,” she said. “We’ve got COVID-19 on the run. Remember, we’re in this together. If we do the right things — vaccinations, boosters, take the precautions we know that work — we can continue to flatten this curve.”
There have been a total of 324 COVID-19 related deaths at Freeman, but many were before the vaccine was available, according to Baker.
“But I’m really happy to say that we have not had a COVID death in well over two weeks now,” she said.
Baker and other health care officials lauded the CDC’s most recent approval.
Ross told those at the briefing “as you can judge by my shirt, I, like many pediatricians, are thankful for the many, many benefits vaccines have given us over the years,” she said. “The COVID vaccine is no different. As a pediatrician, I am thrilled, as are my colleagues, that the vaccine was officially approved yesterday for children 5 to 11. Twelve and up came earlier this summer, and that’s been very helpful too.”
The vaccine trials for children ages 5 to 11 were nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19. Vaccine side effects were mild, and they were similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm, the CDC said.
“The chance of children having fever, having fatigue or having achiness after the vaccine is actually less than it is in us as adults,” Ross said. “The series in children is the same.”
Ross said the COVID-19 vaccine will not interfere with any other vaccines, and Freeman anticipates a clinic Wednesday, Nov. 17.
“My message as a pediatrician would be to please get the vaccine as soon as you can,” she said. “It will be available at various locations and pharmacies.”
Distribution of just over 116,000 pediatric doses across the country began earlier this week, with plans to scale up to full capacity over the next two weeks, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.
“As a parent myself, I understand the concerns about vaccinating their young children,” Donald Kauerauf, department director, said in a statement. “It is important to make an informed decision based on factual, scientific information, not what is available in a social media feed. I highly encourage parents to discuss their child’s vaccination with their pediatrician or trusted medical professional.”
Baker said Freeman is still waiting to receive the pediatric vaccine doses, which are distributed out by the state. Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have announced pediatric vaccines will be available as early as Saturday in certain locations.
The Jasper County Health Department preordered the pediatric vaccines in expectation of the approval and has about 300 doses available for kids 5 to 11. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic solely for that age group is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 105 Lincoln St. in Carthage by appointment only. To book an appointment, call 417-358-3111.
Additional doses will be shared with local partners like the Community Clinic of Joplin. Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department administrator, said approximately 30% of children ages 12 to 17 in Jasper County are fully vaccinated against the illness.
“It can be a game-changer within the school systems because the more people in the school systems we can get vaccinated, the less likely we are to quarantine people for contacts of cases,” he said. “Anytime we can keep kids in school learning as opposed to being quarantined is a good thing.”
