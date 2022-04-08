First Community Church in Joplin has launched two fundraisers that will benefit the local homeless population at Soul’s Harbor and people overseas who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine.
On Sunday, First Community is planning a pancake breakfast for Ukraine from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, 2007 E. 15th St. Donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public.
Proceeds from the breakfast will be matched by Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.
“We’ll be accepting voluntary donations, and then we have a charitable trust that’s going to match all of the donations, dollar for dollar,” said Pastor Russell Willoughby. “I’m not sure what to expect, but I know our people are very generous.”
Church World Service has welcomed Ukrainian refugees to the United States for over a decade as part of its efforts to address the global refugee crisis, in which more than 84.6 million people are considered displaced, according to its website.
“We all have heard the tragedies that are taking place and all of the suffering,” said Willoughby. “People are being displaced. I had church members asking me if I had any ideas or ways to donate to Ukraine because there are a lot of groups that solicit donations that may or may not be the best. I knew that we were involved with Church World Service. I thought why don’t we do a fundraiser here and that way, it’s easier for everyone to come together and do it as a sign of solidarity from our church.”
The second fundraiser is called “Undies Sunday” in which church members have been donating packs of new underwear, socks, undershirts and other garments since March 27 for the local homeless population.
Stephanie Everitt, a church member, said she got the idea from the congregation of First United Methodist Church in Carthage, which donated 284 pairs of socks, 273 pairs of underwear and 27 T-shirts to Souls Harbor in January.
“I thought, ‘You know, that might be a really good program for our church to do,’ so I put it before the church board, and they were all very enthusiastic about it,” she said. “I set up two receptacles, and this will be our last Sunday that we will be collecting for it.”
Everitt said she’s received a tremendous amount of support for the project and hopes to do another one again in the future. As of Monday, she had over 90 pairs of underwear that she’ll deliver to Souls Harbor soon.
“I expect to receive more this coming Sunday,” she said. “Our church is always looking for things to do for the community.”
