Southwest Missouri Republicans who gathered Saturday night in Joplin for their annual Lincoln Days celebration heard from a number of GOP leaders about state and federal priorities.
It was the first time in two years that local Republicans got together like this — the COVID-19 pandemic, which was just breaking out across the country last spring, forced cancellation of the 2020 event, according to organizer and Newton County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Nick Myers.
Speakers this year included U.S. Rep. Billy Long as well as many state leaders, along with Jasper County Central Committee Chairman Alan Griffin and Myers, who also is chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley was expected to headline the event, but because the U.S. Senate ended up voting on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday morning, Hawley couldn’t make it, Myers said.
At the state level, the theme of the night was uniting the Republican Party to maintain veto-proof supermajorities in both houses of the Missouri General Assembly and defeating the only Democrat who now holds state office, Auditor Nicole Galloway.
On the federal level, the leaders preached defending incumbent U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, up for re-election in 2022, and doing Missouri’s part to try to take back control of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.
“We need to get together and work together in unity for the good of the nation,” said Myers. “If you see what Democrats have passed and what they’ve proposed, it doesn’t take much imagination to see where this is going to go.”
Long was critical of the COVID-19 relief bill that passed the Senate Saturday morning, saying: “They call it the COVID relief package, but that was an oxymoron. Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion had anything to do with COVID, the other 91% was fluff.”
Long also said the Senate improved the bill by reducing the unemployment supplement and removing some specific projects, but he said the changes aren't enough to earn his vote when it returns to the House for a vote expected this week.
“They moved the unemployment benefit from $400 a month to $300, but you talk to employers around here, they can’t get workers now,” Long said. “It’s just ridiculous, people are getting paid more to stay at home than to go to work and now that we’re opening back up the economy, people can’t find people to go to work for them.”
Parson said he wants to make sure people understand what’s at stake in the elections in 2022 and 2024.
“After what everybody’s been through this last year with the national campaign and the state campaign, I think what you’re going to see is a lot of people a lot more engaged,” Parson said. “As I go to different events, as I speak at big gatherings where it’s sold out, people understand, what you believe in is what you’ve got to fight for, and that’s where we’re at.”
Parson also talked about the state's battle against COVID-19 and the criticism he’s received for not putting in place a statewide mask mandate.
He said he didn’t impose a statewide mask mandate or more stringent lockdowns on the state level because, “I don’t want to be a king and I don’t want to be a dictator.”
“I talked to this gentleman one day, he raised his family in that store, sent both of his two kids to college, both had well-to-do careers. When he sat across from me, he said, 'I really think my business is essential.' I agreed with him about him being essential. Who is anyone going to say you can’t go into a piece of property that you own with your key and you can’t go in there and have the freedom to do business?”
