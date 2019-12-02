PITTSBURG, Kan. — She doesn’t have to wear a cape or have a secret identity, but the Southeast Kansas chapter of National Organization for Women is looking for an everyday hero to be the recipient of the 2019 Southeast Kansas Wonder Woman Award.
SEK NOW, a grassroots action organization launched in 2010, aims to make a positive change in the region by focusing on six core issues: constitutional equality, reproductive rights and justice, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, ending violence against women and economic justice.
The chapter is currently accepting nominations from the public for the third annual Wonder Woman Award until Saturday, Dec. 14. Candidates must self-identify as a feminist and be working on at least one of the chapter’s core issues in any aspect of her life.
The award is based on the long-standing comic book superhero Wonder Woman, who has stood for truth and equality for almost eight decades. Former Wonder Woman awardees include Brooke Powell, who was honored for her work as program director of Safehouse Crisis Center, and Julie Huston, who was honored for her commitment to advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community and ending domestic violence.
Deborah McGeorge, the group’s social media coordinator, said the award was an idea from a community member who wanted to honor a local feminist in the area who’s making an impact in her community.
“A Wonder Woman uses whatever platform she has to make the public more aware of issues that might be in our communities and represents people who have been forgotten,” she said.
The Wonder Woman will be honored during the group’s annual women’s march, which is planned for Jan. 25 in Pittsburg, and will receive a $200 donation to a charity of her choice.
Nominations can be submitted to southeastksnow@gmail.com or to SEK NOW, P.O. Box 354, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Submissions must include the person’s name, phone number, an email address for both the sender and nominee, and answer the question of why the person deserves recognition as a SEK Wonder Woman and how she’s working on a core issue.
The group will review the nominations and take a final vote to determine the winner.
