KGCS-TV will begin airing episodes of the “Phillips File” in June. The shows feature the late Robert S. "Bob" Phillips and highlight people and places throughout the Four State area.
Phillips had a long career in Joplin television. His broadcast career dated to the 1940s, and his work at KODE-TV in Joplin started in the 1960s and lasted until 1999. He was honored by Missouri Southern State University in 2006 with his induction into the Regional Media Hall of Fame.
KGCS received the archives of his stories from his estate after his death in 2010. Since then, some of the stories have been edited into half-hour feature programs.
The shows will air weeknights on KGCS-TV and are currently posted on the station’s YouTube channel.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the Missouri Southern communication department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.