Local television viewers will have the chance to see two programs this summer that present unique looks at the mining history in the region: “End of an Era” (1985) and “The Mining Show” (1995).
The shows will air on KGCS-TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will repeat throughout upcoming weeks and are also posted on the station’s YouTube site.
“Even though these shows are old, they present a glimpse at the impact the mining industry had on Joplin and the region,” said Judy Stiles, KGCS general manager. “They preserve interviews with people who are no longer here and share accounts of the mining days.”
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
