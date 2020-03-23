Several high-profile concerts set for April at local venues have been canceled or postponed to a later date.
The Black Stone Cherry concert, set for April 4 at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon. Tickets will be honored for the new date when it’s released, or they can be refunded once the casino is reopened to the public.
Buffalo Run's April 18 show featuring comedian Whitney Cummings has been postponed to Aug. 22.
A concert highlighting Guns N’ Roses drummer and founding member Steven Adler at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been postponed from April 17 to Nov. 21.
An April 25 concert featuring Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman and his wife, Mary Beth Chapman, has been canceled. According to Joplin Calvary Baptist Church officials, the concert will not be rescheduled.
