A new COVID-19 call center operated by Joplin hospitals received more than 300 calls on Monday during its first day of operation, but fewer than a dozen people had to be tested as a result, health officials said Tuesday.
"We had 324 people who called in to see if their symptoms met the criteria for testing. I'm happy to tell you that out of all those screenings, only 11 people needed to be referred to the drive-thru for testing. They are there today and are being processed with formal tests," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, on Tuesday.
The call center opened with five staff members from Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin. Because of the volume of calls, two more staff members were added Tuesday, Baker said.
The drive-thru tests are being done by referral from the call center in the lower level parking lot of Thousand Oaks Imaging Center, 1905 W. 32nd St.
“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in being sure to call the hotline before coming to the test site, and their patience with the heavy call volume it has experienced. We’re also thankful for the incredible health care professionals working to combat COVID-19 by staffing the testing site," said Jordan Larimore, a spokesman for Mercy.
The call center number is 417-347-6444.
